Jared Leto is an actor known for his stunning transitions – he played a trans character in Dallas Buyers Club and wore pastel corduroys as an unhinged heir in House of Gucci – and now, with the series WeCrashed, in which he portrays WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, he attempts an Israeli accent.

Apple TV+ just released a teaser trailer for the series, which will premiere with the release of three episodes on March 18. Following that, new episodes will be released every Friday until April 22.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Leto is front and center in the trailer, and he seems to capture the manic intensity Israeli entrepreneur Neumann projected, which drew people to his co-working start-up, but also led to his downfall. The start-up grew from a single space into a $47 billion international company in less than a decade, but as Neumann unraveled, its value dropped sharply, and he left it in 2019.

Anne Hathaway portrays the wife who helped him expand his vision to include educational innovation, but who could not prevent him from spiraling out of control.

For those who are wondering whether Leto nails the accent, I would have to say that, based on this short trailer, the jury is out. Leto has an accent and a strong one, but it could pass for Dutch or Scandinavian as likely as for

Israeli during most of the monologue that makes up the trailer. But there are a couple of lines where he is as convincing as a Sabra, so we will have to wait till March to see how he fares in full episodes.

ADAM NEUMANN, former chief executive officer of US co-working firm WeWork. (credit: REUTERS)

His Italian accent in House of Gucci was widely panned, drawing multiple comparisons to Super Mario on Twitter. Nevertheless, he is considered a top contender for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for House of Gucci, an award he won previously for Dallas Buyers Club.

WeCrashed was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello and is based on the hit Wondery podcast “‘WeCrashed’: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.”