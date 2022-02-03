Jerusalem highlights February 4–10

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Wake Me Up When 2022 Ends and I Can See the Future and It Is... are the two core exhibitions now showing at Pop Up Museum TLV3 (until Friday, February 11) at 11 Pinkas St., Tel Aviv. The exhibitions include works by 150 street artists and take place at two buildings (the other is on 16 Pinkas St.) 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during weekdays. Admission is free.



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

“Turning time around/that is what love is” sang Lou Reed and indeed time, and the many plot-lines it enables, are the focus of a special series of screenings at the Jerusalem Cinematheque this week. Start the trip today at 9:30 p.m. with the 2012 film Looper, where Bruce Willis takes on the role of a hitman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is sent after him, or is it after himself?

If action is not your thing, what about a comedy? On Sunday at 9 p.m. the 2020 movie Palm Springs will make you laugh as well as consider the consequences of perpetual waking into the same day. Those who favor European films over American ones will do well to consider the 1981 Polish masterpiece Blind Chance which follows our protagonist, played by Bogusław Linda, along three possible plot-lines.

Will he board a train and be shaped as a loyal party member, or miss it and become a dissident – or maybe consider a third option? (Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.). Hebrew subtitles only. Tickets: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/deja-view



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Take an online tour with Dr. Doron Sar-Avi at 10 a.m. and learn about the Dead Sea Scrolls from their 1947 discovery to now, and the work of the great scholar Hanan Eshel. This guided virtual journey, like other online tours offered by Yad Izhak Ben-Zvi, is free and in Hebrew.

On Monday, take a virtual tour of the Jewish synagogues in the Golan Heights, offered by Eran Meir; on Tuesday Oded Lipschits will discuss Ramat Rachel during 600 years of the Kingdom of Judah under various regional empires.

All of these online lectures begin at 10 a.m. and are about one hour. For more information: bookspirit.co. If you enjoyed the lectures you might consider buying books by the respective speakers at a 30% discount; for more details, call: (02) 539-8855



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Thinking of creating a podcast? Is there a video game you want to build but don’t know whom to ask for help? Come to JLM Spark tonight (20 Ben-Yoezer St.) and get that feedback! No age limitation, no admission fee. Site: jlmsparkcenter.org/ To learn more call Michal at 053-360-5953.



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Join Israeli artist Nivi Alroy for a special online talk (in Hebrew) on US artist Cindy Sherman today at 5 p.m. in this special Hebrew-language lecture offered by the Institute for Israeli Art. Alroy is an interdisciplinary artist of note who explored the possible future sixth-extinction of most life on this planet after a 2150 meltdown of the glaciers, in her 2019 exhibition Mariana’s Trench, which was shown at the Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art. Tickets are NIS 80; to order, contact: israeliart.co.il/english



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

If you have Russian-speaking friends why not surprise them with a good book in their native tongue? Babel is a newish Russian bookstore with a surprisingly large selection of high-end books. These include Russian translations of the 2007 graphic novel by Joann Sfar The Rabbi’s Cat and Alan Moore’s 2016 novel Jerusalem. Owned by Russian-born artist and animator Irina Litmanovich, it is a welcomed addition to the capital’s collection of independent bookstores. For details, email: [email protected] or call 054-206-7957 Store is at 4 Schatz St. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch the 2015 film Hand Crafted Clouds by Irina Litmanovich here:



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Listen to Yaya (Yair Cohen Aharonov) tonight at 10 p.m. (doors open at 9 p.m.) perform songs from his third solo album Mitoh. NIS 80 per ticket. This is a chance to hear one of the best hip-hop artists in the country who also cofounded Hadag Nahash. Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.) Tickets (02) 679-4040. This is a standing-only show.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.