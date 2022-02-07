The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli musical series about Jews, Arabs, African refugees in the works

Pisces Lane will be about three 16-year-old girls in Jaffa who start a band.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 20:23
ORLY ATLAS KATZ and Yoram Mokady. (photo credit: GUY NAHUM LEVY, TOM HULIGANOV)
ORLY ATLAS KATZ and Yoram Mokady.
(photo credit: GUY NAHUM LEVY, TOM HULIGANOV)

Pisces Lane, a new live-action Israeli series about three 16-year-old girls in Jaffa who start a band, will be produced by ViacomCBS-owned Ananey Studios and Universal Music Israel, a division of Universal Music Group, for Nickelodeon Israel.

The series will spotlight the diversity of Israel and will center on three 16-year-old best friends growing up in a mixed neighborhood in Jaffa where Jews, Arabs and refugees from Africa live side-by-side. The girls start a multilingual band called Talatha, whose original music will be featured as part of the series. 

The series creators are Michal Cooper Keren and Lior Yaron, with Cooper Keren serving as showrunner. The writing duo have previously collaborated on Spyders for Nickelodeon International; Spell Keepers, which was sold to HBO Europe and other European broadcasters; North Star, which was adapted into the US show, The Lodge, and aired on Disney channels in 100 countries; and Summer Days, which aired in dubbed versions on dozens of Disney channels in Europe and Latin America.

Pisces Lane marks the first time Universal Music Group has partnered to deliver musical production for a scripted series in Israel.

UMG Israel will produce and release all the music for the series, which will be produced by Ananey Studios in partnership with The Co-Production Company, which launched last year with backing from France’s Superprod Group.

View of Jaffa, central Israel (credit: LIRON ALMOG) View of Jaffa, central Israel (credit: LIRON ALMOG)

Yoram Mokady, the managing director of Universal Music Israel, said: “This partnership with Ananey Studios is one of several major projects that UMG Israel will launch in the coming months as we look to expand the profile of Israeli music around the world.”

Orly Atlas-Katz, CEO at Ananey and executive VP at ViacomCBS Israel, said: “Pisces Lane is a truly unique teen series in so many ways, and the music in it is no different.” She said that the show would feature “not only a riveting story and characters but also up-and-coming music talents.”



