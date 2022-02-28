The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gipsy Kings to host Shlomi Shabat

The Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes will team up with Shlomi Shabat on his return to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 21:34
THE GIPSY KINGS by Andre Reyes (photo credit: SERGEI DEMIANCHUK)
THE GIPSY KINGS by Andre Reyes
(photo credit: SERGEI DEMIANCHUK)

The Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes will be returning to Israel next month, for four shows with local hero Shlomi Shabat.

The veteran band from the south of France, consisting of members of the Reyes and Balliardo families, have built an international following with their mix of flamenco, salsa and pop music sung in Spanish. Their cover of the Eagles’ “Hotel California” has long been a staple of Israeli radio.

Andre Reyes left the band in 2015 and has since been touring as the Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes. The existing Gipsy Kings, led by Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Balliardo, continue to tour, as well.

In honor of the shows, Andre Reyes and his band recently recorded and released a Spanish version of Shabat’s song “And I Will Sing.”

They’ll be appearing on April 16 at the Omer Amphitheater, April 17-18 at the Bronfman Auditorium of the Tel Aviv Arts Center and April 20 at the Congress Center in Haifa.

Tickets are available at www.leann.co.il or *8780.



