White Nights festival headed to Jerusalem

The festival, which is set to take place on May 26-27, will feature leading global DJs, including Dutch DJ Hardwell, in several venues throughout the city.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 20:44
HARDWELL (photo credit: Lifetime Festival)
HARDWELL
(photo credit: Lifetime Festival)

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion announced on Wednesday the first White Night Festival in the city as the highlight of Jerusalem Day Celebrations taking place on May 26-27.

The festival will feature leading global DJs, including Dutch DJ Hardwell, in several venues throughout the city.

The festival will feature international artists, including Chaim, Magit Cacoon, Red Axes, Miss Monique, Mind Against and more.

Hardwell has long been one of the names most associated with electronic dance music and will be making his first return to the stage in Jerusalem following a three-year break from performances. He’ll headline a party Thursday night May 26 in Sacher Park that will continue through the night, according to the organizers, Lifetime Festival.

“Jerusalem is the capital of culture and I’m proud and excited to host one of the leading DJ’s in the world, Hardwell. I’m thrilled and happy that after a three year break, Hardwell chose to make his return to the stage in Jerusalem,” said Lion.

A flock of common swifts flying near an Israeli flag in Jerusalem (credit: AMIR EZER) A flock of common swifts flying near an Israeli flag in Jerusalem (credit: AMIR EZER)

For tickets and more information, visit: https://megatickets.co.il/event/hardwell-rebelsneverdie-tickets.



