Jerusalem highlights: April 8-14

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Visit the opening of Driftwood by Max Epstein at Agripas 12 Gallery at noon (the gallery is named as its address). Epstein used beach-found driftwood to carve a series of sculptures that could be seen as a metaphor for the human condition of the current moment, where war and health concerns unmoor us all. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Spend the night rocking with a back-to-back concert featuring Kleptomanim and Mandate at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) at 9 p.m. NIS 30 per ticket (pre-ordered), NIS 40 after the doors open. Both bands sing in English. “Stop overreacting/there’s nothing that happening” sings Mandate lead singer Nitzan Vardi in the track “Drama.” Check out if that is indeed so. Phone 582-2090 for more information.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Listen to conductor Ishai Shtekler discuss the 2007 Salzburg Festival opera production of Eugene Onegin at the Jerusalem Theatre before watching it screened (Russian with English and Hebrew subtitles) at 6:30 p.m. Please note that the event is a long one (two hours and 40 minutes).

Those lucky enough to see the recent Israel Opera adaptation of the same opera will quickly note that this production is of a darker nature. The happy peasants, shown during the opening scene of the Israeli production, line up like prison inmates to have their heads shaved as serfs in this version. NIS 99 per ticket. 20 Marcus St. For details, call 560-5755.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Visit ICC Jerusalem (1 Shazar Blvd.) to see a new photography exhibition by Amir Chodorov. These massive photographs offer a wide-lens view of such iconic locations as the Habima National Theater, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and Times Square in NYC. Free admission.

If you prefer to stay indoors, watch an online screening of The Three Yossi (Hebrew with English subtitles) by Yael Kipper and Ronen Zaretzky which will be followed by an online discussion with the creators. The content is available for viewing on any day this week until 10 a.m. today.

The film explores the fates of three children, whom the makers encountered 20 years ago when they made the 1999 film Two Yossi about several low-income families protesting against the state in hope of gaining access to public housing.

The question asked is: How did these children fare? To register see here: www.yonatannir.com/yossi . The event is free but goodwill donations are happily accepted.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Those opting to avoid large social gatherings during COVID-19 might enjoy hearing an interview with LA born artist Hillel Roman, among the six artists selected for the 10th edition of the Artport Tel Aviv residency program (September 2022 to August 2023).

Roman, who built an astronomical observatory in Herzliya in 2009 and a tree house in Tel Aviv two years ago (High House) is a highly sensitive artist. In “Drone Miner,” an audio installation piece, he deals with such issues as cryptocurrency mining. His “Imaginative Power” projector installation is inspired by the Latvian photographer and Soviet propaganda pioneer Gustav Klutsis.

The other artists selected for the residency program are Avner Pinchover, Ira Eduardovna, Chen Cohen, Yael Efrati,and Lee Nevo. Listen to an interview Roman gave in January (in Hebrew; starts at minute 38) about his work and why he took up the study of chemistry at age 47. www.kan.org.il/Radio/item.aspx?pid=237286

Head to MUSA Eretz Israel Museum Tel Aviv (2 Haim Levanon St., Ramat Aviv) to attend a special discussion with curator Avi Lubin regarding Five Exercises of Resistance (6 p.m.) The exhibition will include five different video artworks that reflect on the vast topic of resistance.

Today would be the last chance to view the first part – the 2018 work “Sweet Feast” by German artist Ulla von Brandenburg, and see the second part, Yoshinori Niwa’s 2004 work “Transporting Puddle A to Puddle B.” In it, the artist drank water from a puddle in east Berlin and walked to the western part of the city where he spat it into another puddle.

Patrons will be offered beer (not puddles) to drink, and a chance to hear more, in Hebrew, about the next works to be shown. (NIS 52 per ticket). To book, visit: muza.pres.global/order/3257 or call (03) 641-5244.

If you are already at the first Hebrew City, why not visit Art Aid Israel Ukraine (Sotheby’s, 6 Rothschild Blvd.)? This is a group exhibition of roughly 40 Israeli artists who donated their works; all proceeds go to support Ukrainian artists, curator, and art scholars who became refugees as a result of the ongoing Russian war against their country. Hours today are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, email [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Dozhd was an independent Russian TV channel until it was recently shut down after it covered the current Russian war on Ukraine. Owned by reporter Natalya Sindeyeva and businessman Aleksandr Vinokurov (the two are married).

Tango with Putin, (6 p.m.) at the Jerusalem Cinematheque tells the story of how a decade of solid work was not enough against the current political climate in Russia. (Russian and English with Hebrew subtitles). For more information and to book tickets see: jer-cin.org.il/en/event/53807

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Listen to new songs by Aya Zahavi Feiglin at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.) from her sixth album, which will be released this year. “A stone is stuck in my throat,” sings Feiglin, “I don’t fight it anymore, one day it will turn into water.”

Hear her bitter-sweet Hebrew blues at 10 p.m. NIS 80 per ticket, this is a standing-only concert. For tickets, call 679-4040 or visit yellowsubmarine.org.il/en/.

HEADS UP: DJ Hardwell (Robbert van de Corput) will perform in Jerusalem next month as part of the White Night Jerusalem Electronic Music Festival (May 26 at 8:30 p.m., Sacher Park). The NIS 240 ticket includes other great DJs like Magit Cacoon and Mind Against (Alessandro and Federico Fognini). To sign up, see: megatickets.co.il/event/hardwell-rebelsneverdie-tickets/

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.