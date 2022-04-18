The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Eyal Golan changes name according to rabbi's advice

Israeli singer Eyal Golan removed one letter 'yud' from his name.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 06:51
Israeli singer Eyal Golan performs at the Arena Stadium in Jerusalem on December 6, 2021. (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Israeli singer Eyal Golan performs at the Arena Stadium in Jerusalem on December 6, 2021.
(photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Israeli singer Eyal Golan changed his name according to the advice of a rabbi, Mako reported on Sunday.

The Mizrahi pop star, born Eyal Bitton, is one of the most famous celebrities in Israeli music. He removed one letter yud from his name to reflect the idea that one yud is enough, as there is only one yud in God's name in Hebrew.

His name is, in effect, pronounced the same way as before and spelled the same way in English.

Eyal Golan (credit: DUDI HASSON)Eyal Golan (credit: DUDI HASSON)

Israeli media noted that this occurred during a tumultuous period in Golan's life, several months after Golan and his second wife Daniel Greenberg divorced.

Furthermore, Golan was accused of statutory rape in 2013 after allegations that he and close associates threw parties where they had sex with underage girls, but the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Ben Hartman, Yonah Jeremy Bob and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



