Eyal Golan changes name according to rabbi's advice

Israeli singer Eyal Golan changed his name according to the advice of a rabbi, Mako reported on Sunday.

The Mizrahi pop star, born Eyal Bitton, is one of the most famous celebrities in Israeli music. He removed one letter yud from his name to reflect the idea that one yud is enough, as there is only one yud in God's name in Hebrew.

His name is, in effect, pronounced the same way as before and spelled the same way in English.

Israeli media noted that this occurred during a tumultuous period in Golan's life, several months after Golan and his second wife Daniel Greenberg divorced.

Furthermore, Golan was accused of statutory rape in 2013 after allegations that he and close associates threw parties where they had sex with underage girls, but the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

