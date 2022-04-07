Eyal Golan questioned on 'Social Games' case

Israeli singer Eyal Golan was questioned on Thursday in the "Social Games" affair. As part of the affair, which was exposed in 2014, Golan was questioned on suspicion of statutory rape of young girls and pressuring them to use drugs.

Liam Productions stated that "the false allegations against Eyal Golan were investigated effectively and seriously years ago. Eyal Golan cooperated with the investigative authorities, showed up when asked and described honestly and in detail everything he knew, and it was found that there was no defect in his actions and the case was closed. Even in an attempt to artificially revive the investigation and attribute incidents to Eyal that he has nothing to do with, Eyal will do everything in his power to help the police find out the truth, and he is convinced that this time too they will find that his actions were not flawed and the case will be closed."

"We emphasize that in the civil lawsuit filed by T. and N., Eyal refused to surrender to all attempts at extortion and insisted on his innocence and justice, while conducting the proceedings in a matter-of-fact and dignified manner."

The case, dubbed "Social Games," began when Glilot police received information that a girl was having sex with celebrities. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the investigation was transferred to the Tel Aviv Youth Department. During a hearing in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, it emerged that one of the alleged victims in the case is a relative of Zahi Assouline, an associate of Golan. According to the suspect, Assouline had a consensual relationship with the girl, even though he knew her age.

Protest outside Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court amid hearing on suit against Eyal Golan, March, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

It also emerged at the hearing that there is a suspicion that some of the alleged victims engaged in prostitution before meeting the suspects. Golan's father, who died about a year ago, is suspected of having relations with minors, pressuring them to use drugs, pimping and disrupting investigation procedures.