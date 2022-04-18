The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yayoi Kusama retrospective gets another 3 weeks

The Yayoi Kusama exhibition has surpassed all expectations, attracting more than half a million visitors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 22:50
YAYOI KUSAMA (photo credit: Yusuke Miyazaki/Courtesy of TAMA)
YAYOI KUSAMA
(photo credit: Yusuke Miyazaki/Courtesy of TAMA)

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art has announced the extension of the popular exhibition Yayoi Kusama: A Retrospective until May 14. 

Ticket sales for the exhibition, which was due to close April 23, reopened on Thursday. 

During this time, the museum, together with Mifal Hapayis, will encourage audiences who have not been able to visit the show until now, such as people with disabilities, senior citizens and residents of the periphery, to come see the art. 

The museum will hold a few events before closing the exhibition, among them special screenings of the documentary Kusama – Infinity (2018), followed by meetings with the exhibition’s curators, and Amazing! / The Spectacle Culture (Hebrew), a multidisciplinary event, in collaboration with Portfolio Magazine. The event will examine the age of the spectacle in art and culture, in the real world and in digital media, and will feature an encounter of key people and experts from the fields of culture, academia, technology and media.

Tania Coen-Uzzielli, Tel Aviv Museum of Art director, said: “I am happy to announce to the Israeli public that we managed to keep the exhibition open for three more weeks. The Yayoi Kusama exhibition has surpassed all expectations, attracting more than half a million visitors. Most of them have never heard of the artist before arriving to the exhibition, and for many of them this was the first visit to the museum altogether. 

YAYOI KUSAMA’s ‘The Spirits of the Pumpkin’ at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. (credit: SHARON LUXENBURG) YAYOI KUSAMA’s ‘The Spirits of the Pumpkin’ at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. (credit: SHARON LUXENBURG)

“For me the real achievement is that the show succeeded in attracting so many people, and providing them with such an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. I am proud to be leading the staff of the museum, now celebrating 90 years, and continuing to evolve, innovate and stay relevant and central in the Israeli cultural scope.”

For tickets go to  https://www.tamuseum.org.il/he/exhibition/yayoi-kusama-a-retrospective/



