Which television services operate on Yom Kippur in Israel?

Every year these questions resurface: Does Netflix work on Yom Kippur? What about Apple TV? Amazon Prime? And what about the local companies in Israel - Hot, Yes, Cellcom, Partner?

According to the media rules from 1987, "on Yom Kippur, self-directed broadcasts will not be broadcast and non-self-directed broadcasts will not be translated into Hebrew."

This means that local channels do not broadcast, and on foreign channels that are translated into Hebrew on the days they are fixed (National Geographic, Discovery, etc.), the translation is removed for the duration of Yom Kippur. On the other foreign channels, the broadcasts continue as usual.

According to the regulation rules of the Cable and Satellite Council, this restriction also applies to Yes and Hot's video-on-demand services, so when you search for a specific movie or show, the option to order content will be blocked.

Unlike Hot and Yes, the regulatory rules do not apply to Cellcom and Partner because they broadcast over the Internet, and this is of course also the case with foreign companies such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, as well as YouTube and other video sites of this type.

These services are free to act as they choose and are not obligated to black out the broadcasts in Israel, but in the case of Cellcom TV and Partner TV - they prefer to stop the service throughout Yom Kippur and align with the quiet tone that sweeps over the country.

On the other hand, Keshet Plus, Keshet's new streaming service, operates as usual even on Yom Kippur.

But not everything is clear and sometimes there are still ways to use the blocked services. For the benefit of those interested, here is a guide to the television services that work as usual and those that do not, yet allow to bypass the limitations and watch.

Does Yes VOD work on Yom Kippur? Does Sting TV?

The services of the satellite company are blocked during the fast in accordance with the rules of regulation, but you can pre-order content on VOD and watch them during Yom Kippur. In addition, last year it was possible to access the video content by searching by title.

These rules do not apply to Yes Plus Sting TV since they are transmitted via the Internet and not via cable or satellite. On Yes Plus, meaning through streamers, the service worked last year. In Sting TV, similar to the normal service, the video is blocked, but you can order in advance or reach the various contents through search.

In addition, the catch-up services, which allow you to watch all the content of the past week on all channels, are available.

Does Hot VOD work on Yom Kippur? Does NextTV?

As they do every year, Hot and NextTV do not work during Yom Kippur.

Content that was ordered before they're shut down and was downloaded to the converter box, however, is still available for viewing, and the Hot catch-up service Nextcast still allow you to watch the content run on television throughout the past week. The search bar, however, will yield no results.

Does CellcomTV work on Yom Kippur?

Even though it is not obliged to do so by law, Cellcom aligns with the local companies and blocks VOD services during Yom Kippur.

The search option, recordings and catch-up services, however, remain active and available.

Does PartnerTV work on Yom Kippur?

Relying on last year, the Children's World section of VOD and films available for purchase will remain unchanged and available during Yom Kippur on PartnerTV. The recording service, the continue viewing service and the catch-up service will remain available, as well.

The search bar, however, will not work.

Does Netflix work on Yom Kippur? Does Disney Plus work on Yom Kippur?

Of course!

Free of obligation to local regulation, the foreign services continue to work as usual as they have done on all previous Yom Kippurs. This includes Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and also streaming services like YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion and so on.