'Wave' Festival focuses on Italian women

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 04:17
A SCENE FROM ‘The Girl from Tomorrow’ (‘Primadonna’) (photo credit: MARTA SAVINA)
A SCENE FROM ‘The Girl from Tomorrow’ (‘Primadonna’)
(photo credit: MARTA SAVINA)

The first “Wave” Film Festival will debut on December 11 at Cinematheques in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Rosh Pina.

“Femminile Plurale, The Wave: Italian women filmmakers 2010/2022” refers to the surge in female filmmakers working in Italy.

Organized by Cinecittà SPA in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institutes in Tel Aviv and in Haifa, Adamas Italy-Israel and the Cinematheques in Israel, the three-day festival will open on December 11 at Tel Aviv Cinematheque with the film Il Colibrì (The Hummingbird) 2022, directed by Francesca Archibugi, in the presence of the actress Kasia Smutniak, female lead of the film.

Italian diplomats expected to attend

Italian Ambassador to Israel Sergio Barbanti and an Italian delegation from Cinecittà SPA will also be present at the opening evening.

Young director Michela Occhipinti will present her film Flesh Out on December 12 at Tel Aviv Cinematheque and on December 13 in Jerusalem. The film opened the Rome Film Fest 2022 and is the tale of the life of Marco Carrera, known as Colibrì or The Hummingbird: a life of fateful coincidences, loss and stories of absolute love.

Additional festival highlights include The Girl from Tomorrow (Primadonna 2022), Marta Savina’s first feature. It is the story of the first woman in Italy, in the 1960s, to defy all social expectations and engage in a personal and legal battle for self-determination.

For more information on the festival, go to femminile-plurale.net.



Tags cinema italy women and girls film festival
