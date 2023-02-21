The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Helen Mirren triumphs in Golda Meir biopic ‘Golda’

If Golda finds an audience, Helen Mirren’s work will surely snag her an Oscar nod, and very deservedly so.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 02:38
HELEN MIRREN as Gold Meir in ‘Golda.’ (photo credit: Berlin Film Festival)
HELEN MIRREN as Gold Meir in ‘Golda.’
(photo credit: Berlin Film Festival)

BERLIN – Golda, the Golda Meir biopic by Guy Nattiv, was screened for press preview Sunday and will have its official premiere at the 73rd Berlinale, the Berlin International Film Festival, on Monday night, with its star, Helen Mirren, walking the red carpet.

Mirren gives an extraordinary performance as the late Israeli prime minister, in a story that focuses on her handling of the Yom Kippur War, the most challenging crisis of her political career. She makes Golda vivid through a haze of cigarette smoke, as the real-life Meir was a heavy smoker and so were most of the IDF brass. Mirren spends the movie with a cigarette in hand, even in scenes when she is at Hadassah Hospital, receiving treatment for lymphoma.

If you didn’t know it was Mirren in the title role, you would never guess that it is the glamorous British actress, who has graced many billboards around Berlin as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal cosmetics, under all that makeup and prosthetics. She has been suitably de-glamorized so that she can pass as the down-to-earth politician who broke barriers as she led Israel in the 60s and 70s.

Mirren speaks English throughout the movie, which makes more sense than it normally does in such biopics because Meir grew up in the United States. Mirren approximates Meir’s English speech quite brilliantly (tinged with a tiny bit of a Yiddish accent) although the Oscar-winning actress, who played another iconic female leader in The Queen, gives a fully formed performance, not an impersonation. If Golda finds an audience, Mirren’s work will surely snag her an Oscar nod, and very deservedly so.

An Oscar-worthy performance

Meir’s controversial handling of the war, specifically the debate among Meir and her advisors as to whether Israel should mobilize in response to enemy troop activity, is at the heart of the movie. The movie’s framing device is Meir’s testimony to the Agranat Commission following the war, which was formed to evaluate whether Meir, Defense Minister Moshe Dayan and other military personnel should be censured.

BRITISH ACTRESS Helen Mirren spoke with wit, self-deprecation and fierce intelligence about her extremely varied career, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. (credit: STUDIO PHOST)BRITISH ACTRESS Helen Mirren spoke with wit, self-deprecation and fierce intelligence about her extremely varied career, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. (credit: STUDIO PHOST)

WHILE HISTORIANS tend to agree that the Yom Kippur War, in which Israeli troops were greatly outnumbered at the outset, was not Meir’s finest hour, you would not get that impression from seeing this movie. This is Meir’s story and it wants us to empathize with her, by emphasizing the two sometimes contradictory sides of her personality: the frumpy maternal woman who grieves for every soldier who falls on the battlefield – she records all losses daily in a notebook she carries – and the tough-as-nails commander.

In a scene released as a teaser trailer from the movie, she tells Henry Kissinger, played in the movie quite convincingly by Liev Schreiber, that she will not allow humanitarian aid to be brought to trapped Egyptian troops until Egyptian President Anwar Sadat agrees to recognize Israel by name and to stop calling it “the Zionist entity.”

The movie also includes one of Meir’s most famous quotes, which was part of a conversation with Kissinger, when he said, “Golda, you must remember that first I am an American, second I am Secretary of State and third I am a Jew,” and she responded, “Henry, you forget that in Israel we read from right to left.”

The movie concentrates on the southern front and stays away from the battles along the Syrian border that were the basis for the television series, Valley of Tears, created by Kan and available on Apple TV+, which gives a very different perspective on the war.

While Golda will, of course, attract great interest when it opens later this year in Israel, it is made so that it will draw international audiences who likely do not know much about either Meir or the Yom Kippur War. There is a certain amount of expository dialogue that is necessary to give background on the war but which Israelis will know all about already.

When the movie opens in Israel, I will write a full review. For now, hats off to Nattiv for getting this movie about one of the 20th century’s most interesting and important women made and to Mirren for delivering another memorable performance.

At a press conference at the Berlinale on Monday afternoon, Mirren, who was radiant in a magenta sweater and looked nothing like the character she played in the film, Nattiv, screenwriter Nicholas Martin and Lior Ashkenazi, who played the chief of staff David “Dado” Elazar, fielded questions. 

Asked whether he was prepared for the controversy this look at Meir would likely stir up in Israel, Nattiv said he relished the re-opening of the debate on her legacy. “Golda is not a super-clean character in this movie,” said Nattiv. “She made mistakes and she took responsibility, which leaders are not doing today. She did.”

Mirren said light-heartedly that one aspect of Meir’s personality with which she identified was that like Meir, she loves buying and using the latest kitchen equipment. But on a more serious note, she said, “I came away from it with the deepest of admiration for her, and a deep kind of a love for her. She was extraordinarily brave and with a commitment to Israel that was total.”

In response to a question on “authentic casting,” meaning whether it was kosher – so to speak – for Mirren, who is not Jewish, to portray Meir, Nattiv said he felt Mirren could not have been more authentic or suitable for the role. When he first met Mirren, he said, “I felt like I’m meeting a family member, an aunt, I felt like I’m meeting a Jewish person because for me, she’s got the Jewish chops to portray Golda... I just found her very authentic.” 

Mirren, who has spoken out about this issue before, saying in the past that she understands why people would question her casting in the role, remained silent. But Ashkenazi drew applause saying, “Let’s say there was a movie about Jesus Christ. Who’s gonna play him? A Jew or a non-Jew?” and this remark ended the event. 



Tags berlin golda meir film golda meir yom kippur war film festival
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by