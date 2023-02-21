The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Guns N' Roses heading back to Tel Aviv in summer 2023

The Live Nation-promoted concert will be the first Israeli show for the American hard rock veterans since a marathon show before some 60,000 at the same venue, in 2017.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 16:00
Rock & Roll hall of famers Guns N' Roses (photo credit: Live Nation)
Rock & Roll hall of famers Guns N' Roses
(photo credit: Live Nation)

Rock & Roll hall of famers Guns N’ Roses will be returning to Israel for a show at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, on June 5.

The Live Nation-promoted concert will be the first Israeli show for the American hard rock veterans since a marathon show before some 60,000 at the same venue, in 2017.

Since guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoined the band and its charismatic lead vocalist Axl Rose in 2015, after nearly two decades apart, the band has become one of the biggest live attractions on the rock music circuit.

For tickets, visit: https://9964.co.il/gunsnroses



