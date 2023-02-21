Guns N' Roses heading back to Tel Aviv in summer 2023

Rock & Roll hall of famers Guns N’ Roses will be returning to Israel for a show at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, on June 5.

The Live Nation-promoted concert will be the first Israeli show for the American hard rock veterans since a marathon show before some 60,000 at the same venue, in 2017.

Since guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoined the band and its charismatic lead vocalist Axl Rose in 2015, after nearly two decades apart, the band has become one of the biggest live attractions on the rock music circuit.

For tickets, visit: https://9964.co.il/gunsnroses