The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Ahead of Eurovision finals, Noa Kirel's heart is with Israel under fire

Noa Kirel said she took her role as a representative of Israel abroad seriously during this crisis, and expressed her hope that her performance provided some enjoyment for people back home.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 12, 2023 23:48
NOA KIREL from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Tuesday night. (photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
NOA KIREL from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Tuesday night.
(photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

As missiles rained down on her home country, Israel’s Eurovision Song Contest representative, Noa Kirel, tried to keep her focus on preparing for the finals in Liverpool on Saturday night, although she admitted in a press conference with Israeli media on Wednesday that it was a challenge.

“It’s not easy mentally to go on stage at Eurovision when people in Israel are going down to shelters. My heart is with them. I’m proud to represent the country on days like this and send a big hug to everyone in Israel,” she said.

“It’s not easy mentally to go on stage at Eurovision when people in Israel are going down to shelters. My heart is with them. I’m proud to represent the country on days like this and send a big hug to everyone in Israel.”

Noa Kirel

Kirel, who qualified for the finals after an electrifying performance of her song, "Unicorn," in the semi-finals on Tuesday night, said she took her role as a representative of Israel abroad seriously during this crisis, and expressed her hope that her performance provided some enjoyment for people back home.

“We sing songs and raise the energy and the morale. I connected with everyone [here], everyone who was with me in the semi-finals. We have huge unicorn balloons all over the place and everyone comes in and immediately tells us, ‘Oh Israel, we love you,’” she said.

Eurovision held amid war and turmoil

It is not unusual for Eurovision to take place against a backdrop of turmoil, both in Israel and around the world. In May 2021, Israel’s contestant Eden Alene performed in the Eurovision finale during a similar conflict with Gaza. And while the contest is traditionally held in the home country of the previous year’s winner, last year, Kalush Orchestra, a rap group from Ukraine, took the top prize.

Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE) Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

Eurovision could not be held there this year because of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, so the European Broadcasting Union decided to hold the contest in the UK this year, since last year, the British singer, Sam Ryder, came in second.

Technically, Ukraine is co-hosting this year, with Ukrainian star, Julia Sanina, as one of the hosts. This year, before each semi-final performance, video clips from Ukraine were shown, as well as images of Liverpool and the performer’s home country. Russia has been suspended from the European Broadcasting Union, which means it can no longer participate in the song contest.

KIREL’S TOUGHEST competitors at the final on May 13 are believed to be Loreen of Sweden, with her song, “Tattoo,” and Käärijä of Finland with a fun, silly pop tune, “Cha Cha Cha.” Loreen won Eurovision in 2012 and her song this year has been criticized as being derivative of ABBA.

Many have also pointed out that Brunette, a singer from Armenia who will perform her song, “Future Lover,” in the second semi-final on Thursday night, has a similar dance routine to Kirel’s in “Unicorn.”

But while no one knows who will win, Kirel is a real contender on YouTube, where the video of her performing “Unicorn” in the semifinals has already garnered 1.5 million views, even more than those for Loreen’s “Tattoo” performance.

Dozens of fans from around the world have posted videos praising Kirel and touting her as the potential winner. A team from Wiwibloggs, a popular Eurovision blog, strongly predicted that Kirel will be in the top three when the votes from around the world are tallied on Saturday night. But no matter where Kirel finishes, her fans in Israel are enjoying her polished and charismatic performances, and will be rooting for her.



Tags Gaza rockets Eurovision Eurovision Song Contest Noa Kirel Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Islamic Jihad continues rocket volleys after IDF kills leaders

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by