Don't believe it? Just watch! Bruno Mars sells out second show in Israel

Guess who's back again? Pop star and musician Bruno Mars sold out his second show in Israel hours after an additional show was announced, Live Nation Israel stated on social media on Monday.

The second show that Mars is slated to perform is on October 7, which will be three days after his first-ever show in Israel.

Both shows will be at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, where many other musical acts have performed including Maroon 5 and most recently Guns N' Roses.

A total of 124,000 tickets were sold for his two performances, Live Nation said. The report also said that the recording artist sold out his second performance in six hours.

Bruno Mars's first show on October 4 was also sold out a few hours after its announcement, Live Nation posed on social media. The Walla report stated that 62,000 tickets were sold in that time period.

Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars will be performing in Tel Aviv in October 2023. (credit: Live Nation)

Sunday evening at about 6 p.m., when the sale started for people who were on the waiting list, the Ticketmaster website crashed. Many fans wanting to buy tickets said they waited long hours for a ticket and then were thrown out and lost their turn.

Born in Hawaii, Mars's father is half-Jewish and originated from Brooklyn, according to Tablet Magazine and Rolling Stone.