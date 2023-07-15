The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Roger Waters accuses 'f*cking morons' of spreading 'lies' about him being an antisemite

Roger Waters, who has a long history of using inflammatory antisemitic imagery, slammed activists accusing him of antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2023 23:21
Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)
Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

Roger Waters has recorded himself claiming that he is the victim of lies in reference to complaints that he is an antisemite, according to a video of Roger Waters shared by British NGO Eye on Antisemitism.

In the video, Waters refers to people accusing him of antisemitism as “f*cking morons.” 

Waters uses the term “we” multiple times throughout the video, in one instance saying “we can vilify and we can probably destroy,” although he does not specify who the collective “we” is.

Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh (credit: REUTERS)Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh (credit: REUTERS)

Why has Roger Waters been accused of antisemitism?

As the Jerusalem Post reported in May, Roger Waters came under public scrutiny after he dressed up as an SS officer and compared Anne Frank to Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. 

Shortly after the show began, a graphic displayed on a crucifix-shaped screen hanging above the stage showed speech bubbles reading "They must think we're f*%$ing stupid!" and "Who do you mean by they?"

"Them, up there in the penthouse, the f&%$ing oligarchy," continued the speech bubbles. "Ah, you mean the powers that be," added another speech bubble as a man in a suit drinking wine and riot police with shields with a symbol of crossed hammers were displayed on the screen. Throughout the show, humanoid pigs and shady businessmen "pulling the strings" were displayed on the screen. Social media users and activists condemned the imagery as an "antisemitic dogwhistle."

The US State Department has also condemned Roger Waters, calling the former Pink Floyd frontman’s recent concert in Berlin “antisemitic.” 

“The concert in question, which took place in Berlin, contained imagery that is deeply offensive to Jewish people and minimized the Holocaust,” the department. “The artist in question has a long track record of using antisemitic tropes to denigrate Jewish people.” 

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by