A flaming culinary odyssey

Technology and innovation have been at the center of our evolution throughout the generations. In today’s increasingly advancing world, we are reinventing the way we interact, communicate, and live our lives on a seemingly daily basis. But in the heart of the Start-Up Nation, one of Tel Aviv’s hottest new restaurants is utilizing one of the most influential inventions in human history to create a beautifully curated journey across traditions and cultures, nuanced by the elemental common denominator that connects all cultures – fire.

As Israel’s first open-fire restaurant, located in the iconic Carlton Hotel along Tel Aviv’s beachfront promenade, FLAME-Art of the Grill poetically combines one of the most raw and authentic culinary traditions with the flavorful international blend that has earned Tel Aviv its place among the best on the global restaurant scene. Veteran restaurateurs Alon Ahronovich and Dorian Coupit, owners of the acclaimed Japanese restaurant KAMAKURA, along with renowned chef Ilya Goldmann, scoured the globe to identify the best of open-flame cooking, drawing inspiration from Argentina, Paraguay, Japan, the US, Iceland, and beyond to bring the best of this ancient tradition back to Israel, inviting guests on an international gastronomic journey across generations.

AT FLAME–Art of the Grill: Kenyan Ambassador Samuel Thuita; European Union Ambassador Dimiter Tzantchev; French Ambassador-Designate Frédéric Journès; Japanese Ambassador Mizushima Koichi; and Argentine Chargé d’affaires Francisco F. Tropepi (Credit: Yuri Skvirski)

“We are introducing Israel to the world’s first open-flame restaurant, one of the few of its kind globally. While this ancient cooking style has gained momentum, leading kitchens are reimagining its potential,” explains Ahronovich.

“Our journey across continents allowed us to delve into the art of open-flame cooking. Fire has always been and will always be the primal center around which we gather, and its flavor remains the most exciting encounter for our palate.”

Throughout the saga of human history, the origins of open-flame cooking flicker with the primal ingenuity that first tamed the wild embrace of fire. Millennia ago, as nomadic tribes gathered around the warmth of crackling flames, a revelation unfolded – the mastery of fire could metamorphose mere sustenance into a tantalizing mosaic of flavors.

FLAME–Art of the Grill at the Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel boasts a spectacular view of the Mediterranean Sea (Credit: Virginie Khalifa)

From sparks that danced to the heavens, to the earthbound embrace of burning logs, our ancestors discovered that fire was not merely a force of survival but a key to culinary magic. The origins of open-flame cooking are a symphony of ancient instincts and primal yearnings, forever woven into the DNA of our culinary heritage.

In recent years, open-flame kitchens have ignited a culinary revolution, gracing Michelin-starred establishments and the illustrious 50 Best Restaurants list. A melding of timeless tradition and avant-garde innovation, this culinary phenomenon infuses an exhilarating dimension into dining experiences. The caliber of presentation and culinary excellence is only fitting to be a part of the incredible Carlton experience. “Our model is to combine a resort-style hotel with the standards of the business and diplomatic communities,” states Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel CEO Yossi Navi.

A SAMPLING of FLAME’s eclectic dishes inspired by cultures from around the world. (Credit: David Moyal)

“The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel is thrilled to partner with these talented restaurateurs, bringing the fire revolution to Israel. FLAME seamlessly aligns with the essence of our 5-star hotel, renowned for hosting business executives, diplomats, and heads of state from around the world.”

FLAME masterfully incorporates these influences into its aesthetic, combining elegance and culture into the design from the moment you walk through the revolving doors. The rustic, yet modern, décor complements the backdrop of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the soft glow of the setting sun in the evenings as the light dances across the Mediterranean waters from behind Tel Aviv’s palm-lined marina. Every choice in the design was made with clear intention, weaving a story that highlights FLAME’s fusion of international traditions, evident by the impressive open kitchen at center stage.

FLAME’s open kitchen is a theater of the senses, spotlighting the Josper, a Spanish iron oven kindled by oak charcoal and live flames, and the Parrilla, an Argentine charcoal grill that reverently maintains ancient grilling customs. The orchestration of varying heights and distances from the flames ensures exquisite short or long roasts and expands your flavor palate to resonate deep within each ingredient.

FLAME’s menu boasts an irresistible selection of dishes, each passing through the mesmerizing crucible of open flames – a symphony of flavors and textures that awaken the senses. From flame-kissed yellow tomato vinaigrette and succulent grilled lamb belly over Josper charcoals to the tantalizing dance of smoked chicken with baharat and lima bean cream, or the bold embrace of fire-charred beet molasses short ribs, every dish is a testament to the innate magic of open-flame cooking.

The culinary journey unfolds further with offerings such as whole grilled fish, oak-roasted chicken complemented by smoked grapes, and a curated range of aged cuts, served both as succulent steaks or grander portions, respecting the ever-changing seasons and accompanied by thoughtfully selected cuts from sustainably raised Holstein cattle.

The Lola Kebab transports diners to Azerbaijan with its authentic lamb kebab skewer, beautifully complemented by a potato cream skewer, tomato, and blush onion. The Fire Bird, a grilled spring chicken perched upon pine needle branches, sings with harmonious flavors. The accompaniments of potato rata, caramelized grapes in Josper, and browned chicken stock elevate this dish to a culinary crescendo.

The Burger of Smoke and Fire takes the quintessential burger to new heights, featuring a succulent 300 gr. Holstein beef patty adorned with chimichurri aioli and smoked cabbage. Meanwhile, the selection of steak offerings, from Flat Iron to Prime Rib and Tomahawk, satisfies the cravings of the most discerning meat enthusiasts.

“When we thought about this concept, we went way back to the moment in history when humans took control over fire, the moment we started to become who we are today. The fire is where most cultures gather and gives us the most exciting memories and taste,” FLAME Concept Creator Shahar Bohadana stated at the grand opening event earlier this month. “Everyone has a different memory of fire, and this is what we wanted to bring here.”

In addition to many of Tel Aviv’s prominent community and business leaders, the grand opening brought together several major ambassadors and diplomats, such as European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev; Argentine Chargé d’affaires Francisco F. Tropepi; Japanese Ambassador to Israel Mizushima Koichi; Kenyan Ambassador to Israel Samuel Thuita; and French Ambassador Designate to Israel Frédéric Journès.

For many of the foreign dignitaries in attendance, the wafting aromas and warm glow emanating from the open kitchen evoked memories of home, sharing with guests their own interwoven stories of open-flame cooking. For French Ambassador Frédéric Journès, watching the slow-cooking prime cuts of meat took him back to his childhood.

“I remember taking two waterstones at the beach, and cooking the meat and vegetables on the hot stones for an hour, and it was amazing.”

Argentine Chargé d’affaires Francisco F. Tropepi proudly shared his culture’s traditional Argentinian practice of cooking over hot stones covered by a bed of leaves. “I do this two or three times a week for my family. And I especially use this method when I make asado for our national day.”

While each of these ambassadors represented vastly different cultures and regions, their shared experiences and traditions of open-flame cooking highlight that our similarities greatly outweigh our differences. FLAME-Art of the Grill embraces both our commonalities and diversity, bringing the international community together to rejoice and share in the marvel of one of history’s greatest advancements, as it uses the power of fire to bring the city’s culinary scene to new heights.

This article was written in cooperation with the Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel.