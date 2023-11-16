The entertainment brand Variety will be partnering with Jewish Life Television (JLTV) to broadcast “The State of Antisemitism”, a one-hour panel discussion featuring some of Hollywood’s greatest storytellers.

On October 5, 2023, Variety announced its inaugural Antisemitism & Hollywood Summit. Two days later, Israel faced its worst terrorist attack in the history of the nation, with October 7 becoming the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

When the summit was held nearly two weeks later, Jewish communities found themselves coping with trauma, anger, and fear, and facing a sharp rise in antisemitism around the world.

The summit’s participants knew this situation could not be ignored and decided it was necessary to bring the summit to a wider audience. Their goal is to amplify the critically important message of the summit – that Hollywood plays a vital role as storytellers that can fight antisemitism.

“We are proud to offer a platform for some of the most prominent people in Hollywood to speak about the issue of antisemitism, which is tragically top of mind right now,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer of Variety. A person holds an antisemitic sign showing a Star of David in the trash at a demonstration against Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as part of a student walkout by students of New York University, in New York City, U.S., October 25, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

“Our partnership with JLTV allows an even wider audience to see that Hollywood is committed to combating antisemitism in all its forms.”

“We at JLTV were particularly heartened when we learned that Variety had planned to shine a light on the scourge of antisemitism,” said Brad Pomerance, JLTV’s Executive Vice President. Advertisement

“Upon hearing the powerful messages coming out of the Summit after October 7, we are incredibly pleased that we have partnered with Variety so we can bring their Summit to our large North American audience.”

The panel will be led by Matti Leshem, producer and founder of New Mandate Films, along with Greg Berlanti, executive producer of hit series such as “You” and “The Flight Attendant,” David Kohan, Emmy-winning creator and executive producer of “Will & Grace,” Josh Malina, actor in “Inventing Anna,” and Alana Newhouse, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Tablet.

During the presentation, viewers will be invited to screen several other panel discussions that were held during the day-long Summit, which can be found at https://variety.com/video/watch-varietys-antisemitism-hollywood-summit/.

Variety’s “The State of Antisemitism” will air on JLTV as follows:

November 19, 2023, Su, 9:00 PM ET/PT

November 21, 2023, Tu, 8:00 AM ET and 8:00 PM ET/PT

November 23, 2023, Th, 2:00 PM ET

November 24, 2023, Fr, 8:00 PM ET/PT

November 25, 2023, Sa, 2:00 PM ET and 7:00 PM ET

November 26, 2023, Su, 10:00 PM ET/PT

November 28, 2023, Tu, 9:00 PM ET/PT

November 29, 2023, We, 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2023, Fr, 6:00 PM ET

December 2, 2023, Sa, 3:30 PM ET