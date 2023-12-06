Integrative ensemble to perform on Hanukkah

The Jerusalem Integrative Orchestra ensemble will be taking the stage for a pop-rock music performance dedicated to war evacuees at Jerusalem’s First Station on the first night of Hanukkah on December 7, at 8 p.m. The ensemble, which is made up of musicians with and without disabilities from SHEKEL – Inclusion for People with Disabilities and the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance (JAMD), will be performing their final gig in a year-long series of performances all over the country, made possible by the Innovation Fund of the Jerusalem Foundation. The free event will be introduced by SHEKEL’s president, and Israel’s former first lady, Lihi Lapid, who will be lighting candles for the first night of Hanukkah. SHEKEL will be arranging transportation for evacuees who are currently living in Jerusalem. CHILDREN TAKE part in a Hanukkah candle lighting. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Reaching out

SHEKEL chairperson and founder Clara Feldman said, “In addition to the performance, SHEKEL is now reaching out to the victims of war on multiple levels. During times of emergency and crisis, people with disabilities are among the most vulnerable sectors of the community so this is a major priority. Following October 7, SHEKEL launched an emergency nationwide call center for people with disabilities and their families. We have sent teams down to Eilat where many evacuee families with disabilities are in deep distress, and SHEKEL is now providing activities for evacuees with disabilities in Jerusalem. These services are critical at this time.” Shalev Ron, who leads the ensemble, is a fourth-year music student at JAMD, and has been part of the unique musical partnership between SHEKEL and the community unit of the JAMD since its inception four years ago. “It was our dream to bring our music to the public as an intrinsic part of Jerusalem’s vibrant music scene,” he said. “This year it happened, thanks to support from the Jerusalem Foundation, and I believe there is no going back. Under the dark skies of war right now, it is gratifying to be able to bring people some light and optimism through our Hanukkah performance, and we invite everyone to join us at the First Station.”