Matisyahu to perform benefit show for hostage families in Tel Aviv

American Jewish roots rap/reggae singer Matisyahu is the latest celebrity coming to Israel to express solidarity during the Hamas war. He’ll arrive next week and perform a benefit show in Tel Aviv for BringThemHomeNow, the organization advocating for the hostages held in Gaza.

The acoustic evening with special guests will take place at Reading 3 on January 17.

Matisyahu, whose real name is Matthew Paul Miller, has gone through many transformations since his breakthrough 2005 hit “King Without a Crown”, when he looked like a Hassidic hipster. Then religiously observant, he gradually did away with the trappings, cutting his hair, removing his kippa, and changing his clothes style. In recent years, he’s embraced Judaism again more outwardly.

Matisyahu (file photo) (credit: REUTERS)

Matisyahu performing in Israel

Matisyahu has performed in Israel many times, and after the war against Hamas broke out following the October 7 massacre, he criticized fellow performers who were staying silent.

“To the people that are too afraid to speak up, or the people that are putting up posts and then taking them down because they’re afraid they’re going to lose followers – and [that] they’re going to lose some of their fame or their standing – I have to say I’m sorry for you. It’s bigger than your brand,” he told digital media company FACTZ.

Matisyahu’s arrival follows high-profile visits in recent weeks by American entertainment celebrities Jerry Seinfeld, actor Michael Rapaport, and music exec Scooter Braun.

Tickets are available at https://tm.ticketmaster.co.il/s/matisyahu and *9964.