No Sinwar costumes: Israeli schools ban controversial Purim costumes for 2024

Israeli students are prohibited from coming to school on Purim in costumes that may cause alarm, fear, or emotional stress, such as dressing up as Hamas's leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, according to the Education Ministry.

This is a new restriction in consideration of this year's current security situation.

According to the Education Ministry, principals and teachers are recommended to have a discussion with students and parents on how to properly celebrate the holiday. They are also advised to encourage students to participate in the joy of the holiday in an appropriate manner, with respect for any personal concerns they or those around them may experience.

SUPER-LOW fertility: Not in Israel. Pictured: In Purim costume. (credit: ANAT HERMONY/FLASH90)

Strict guidelines to ensure Purim 2024 is enjoyable for all

Educational staff are also set to talk with students about the costumes they intend to choose, in order to collectively agree on appropriate costume ideas. Students will be encouraged to choose a costume that will add positive energy to the Purim holiday and allow them to express themselves.

The Education Ministry also added that any student who arrives at school in an unacceptable costume will be asked, in agreement with their parents, to immediately change the costume. Parents and students will be informed in advance about these new guidelines.