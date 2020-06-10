Celine Dion reschedules Israel shows

French-Canadian superstar Celine Dion has rescheduled her canceled summer shows in Israel for next year, on June 19 and 20 at Bloomfield Stadium in Jaffa.Dion had been scheduled to perform in Israel for the first time, at Park Hayarkon on August 4 and 5th, before her Courage World Tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets purchased for this summer’s shows will be honored. Promoter Shuki Weiss announced that on Sunday, ticket holders would be receiving their new tickets for next year’s shows.