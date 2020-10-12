Gal Gadot to star as Egyptian queen Cleopatra in historical biopic

Gal Gadot will channel a real-life wonder woman as the star of a blockbuster film about the Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

"As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera," Gal Gadot tweeted.

The Israeli star will work on the film alongside "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, Deadline first reported

The most famous Cleopatra film starred Elizabeth Taylor and won four Academy Awards at the 1964 Oscars after being nominated for a total of nine.

Gadot currently is filming "Red Notice," the most expensive Netflix feature film to date, with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. She also just released the first trailer for Kenneth Branagh's latest movie, Death on the Nile, a new adaptation of the Agatha Christie book. Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

Gadot’s husband Yaron Varsano and the couple’s Pilot Wave production company will be involved in the project as well. Universal, Warner Bros, Netflix and Apple also vied for the rights to the film, according to the report.