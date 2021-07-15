Jerusalem Highlights July 16-22: What's new in Israel's capital?

SATURDAY JULY 17: Haredi reporter Yair Cherki will discuss burning issues in Israeli society in this special event aimed at teenagers at Beit Avi Chai in honor of Tisha Be’Av. The discussion was created in cooperation with Meeting Point, which honors the memory of teenager Shira Banki murdered during Jerusalem’s 2015 pride parade by a Jewish religious fanatic.

The panel will be held at 10 p.m. Registration and more information: 053-964-3520; Location: 44 King George St.

SUNDAY JULY 18: Only three more days left to visit "Deep Space Live Broadcast" at Hacubia Gallery before it closes. Curated by Hadassa Goldvicht, the current exhibition invites viewers to wander through internal, personal spaces that simultaneously bear collective significance.

Hacubia Gallery for Contemporary Art, 13 Yehoshua Yeivin, Nayot. Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (02) 545-6222, hacubia.co.il/

MONDAY JULY 19: Return of the Shuk Lady. Take a fun walk in : Return of the Shuk Lady. Take a fun walk in Mahaneh Yehuda in English with journalist, cookbook author and food writer Sybil Kaplan. Learn how to shop, and where, in this roughly 90-minute tour. Vaccinated people only.

11 a.m. NIS 60 per person (please bring exact sum). Reservations and more info: Sybil Kaplan 054-705-0623

Studying the law of the land: In last week's column there were a few inaccuracies in the "Getting Ready for Shmita" section, for which I offer my sincere apologies. Now, gentle reader, is your (second) chance to brush up on all things concerning shmita, the Jewish laws covering how to care for the land of Israel during each seventh year of the Jewish calendar (this year, it will begin on September 7).

Emunah Jerusalem’s Toby Willig Lecture Series offers online English language lectures on this important topic. Today, the topic to be discussed is “Shopping for Fruits and Vegetables.” The speaker is Rabbi Moshe Bloom from the Torah V’Ha’aretz Institute. The previous lecture, “Preparing Your Garden Inside and Outside Your Residence” can also be enjoyed online. The third and final lecture will take place on August 2 (Monday) and will discuss “Kedushat Shevi’it in Your Kitchen.”

The cost is NIS 35 per one lecture and NIS 95 for the entire series. For more information, and registration: Marlene Werner at 054-625-8500 jmjmslj1@gmail.com.

Rehavia Walking Tour: This unique neighborhood was literally built at first by Jewish socialists, its streets named by its elite resident Sephardim and its character today shaped by German-Jewish bourgeoisie. Visit one of the first Jewish garden neighborhoods built during the British Mandate period in which many interesting and famous personalities once lived.

Meet in front of Yeshurun Synagogue on Shmuel Hanagid St, at the corner of King George at 5 p.m. The tour is about 2.5 hours long. 60 NIS/person. RSVP with guide Miriam Simon 054-521-6933. www.miriamsafiratours.com



TUESDAY JULY 20: In summertime, what could be better than offering your children (and yourself) a cool voyage into the magic of Norwegian myths and music by checking out New Morning in the Land of the Trolls with the music of Edvard Grieg? As all children of the 1980s know from watching The World of David the Gnome, trolls turn into stone when they are exposed to the sun. This myth and many others will be explored thanks to the talented Nitza Saul at the Jerusalem Theater.

‘New Morning in the Land of the Trolls’ is at 5 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater . NIS 96 per regular ticket (NIS 76 for senior citizens). 20 David Marcus St. (02) 560-5755 www.jerusalem-theatre.co.il/eng

THURSDAY JULY 22: Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star at 6 p.m. in the 1957 classic An Affair to Remember, which opens the unique 10 days ahead during which the Jerusalem Cinematheque will mark the Jewish holiday of love (Tu Be’Av).

At NIS 40 per ticket, do not miss out on the other wonderful films planned for the upcoming week ahead! The Jerusalem Cinematheque is at 11 Hebron Rd, (02) 565-4333. jer-cin.org.il/en









