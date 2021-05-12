The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem highlights May 14–20, 2021: What's new in the capital?

With Hebrew, English, and French language lectures for the holiday of Shavuot, Jerusalem has something for everybody during this holiday.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
MAY 12, 2021 15:08
HEAD WIND, 2010, by Avital Cnaani. (photo credit: COURTESY AVITAL CNAANI)
HEAD WIND, 2010, by Avital Cnaani.
(photo credit: COURTESY AVITAL CNAANI)
 With Hebrew, English, and French language lectures for the holiday of Shavuot, Jerusalem has something for everybody during this holiday.
Saturday – Iranian issues are hotly debated in Israeli media, from the Islamic Republic’s nuclear policy to the way its athletes treat Israeli counterparts. Film lovers will be able to enjoy a screening of the 2009 film Women Without Men by director Shirin Neshat this weekend. Based on the same-titled 1990 novella by Shahrnush Parsipur, the movie explores the lives of women forced to survive in Iranian society without the protection of husbands, fathers, or sons. The novella led to Parsipur being jailed. She currently resides in the US, as does Neshat. The film is screened as part of the Austrian Film Festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.
Women Without Men Saturday 9 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Tickets are NIS 40. Site: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/austrian-film-week-1 11 Hebron Road. Phone (02) 565-4333
Sunday – Residents of the Holy City better stock up on coffee and energy drinks as the variety of nocturnal Torah study sessions has something for everybody! French speakers will be able to study with Rabbi Bitya Rozen-Goldberg and Rabbi Gabriel Abensour starting from 11 p.m. and well past 1 a.m. at the pluralistic Beit Midrash Ta Shma on 3 Issachar Street. English speakers are warmly invited to Shavuot on Fire at Begin Center on 6 Nachshon Street. The night-long session includes a 3 a.m. guided walk to the Western Wall and a 7 a.m. visit to Temple Mount. 
A different, nature-focused session about the holiday will be offered starting at 11 p.m. at the Valley of the Cross by the Am-Adam group. Inspired by the Zionist values of A. D. Gordon those attending the workshop will be led in Hebrew meditation under the green trees of Jerusalem and asked to consider their own life cycles. Those seeking the company of people, not plants, might do well to head to the Monster Pub and take part in an evening of community building and study at 8 Chile Street. 
The monster which made the location so famous was created by feminist artist Niki de Saint Phalle in 1971. HaMiflezet cooperative seeks to re-create a community pub near the public artwork for the benefit of all residents of the capital. 
The night study session will focus on poetry, local communities, and offers a friendly atmosphere. Earlier this year the original pub collapsed due to the snow storm and the collective is currently rebuilding it. 
Ta Shma (French session) on 3 Issachar Street e-mail: info@tashma.org.il. Begin Center (English sessions and guided walks) on 6 Nachshon Street, more details can be had via phone number 058-541-6146. Am-Adam offers Hebrew meditation in nature, more info can be had via its website am-adam.org/ and phone number 055-684-2114. HaMiflezet cooperative can be reached via email hamiflezet@gmail.com While no attendance costs were listed in the publications the magazine received please act responsibility and get in touch with organizers before your arrival to make sure. 
Tuesday – Prof. Ronny Reich, who has been excavating the City of David since 1995, will generously take interested members of the public to a fascinating virtual journey back in time to Second Temple period Jerusalem as best understood in our own historical moment based on the data scholars possess. The free Hebrew lecture is the 6th and final meeting in a series of modern archaeology discussions held at Beit Avi Chai. The lecture will be held at 5 p.m. Free registration is possible via https://www.bac.org.il/ENG 
Wind Mind – is a recently opened collective art exhibition at Hansen House. The impressive effort is the result of eight curators, all recent graduates of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design MA Program for Policy and Theory of the Arts, working together. From the realistic paintings of Fatma Shanan to the complex installations of Inbal Hoffman and the drawings of Avital Cnaani, this exhibition is worth a visit. Especially after a night of Torah study and debate! 
Hansen House 14 Gedalyahu Alon Street. Opening hours are Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free provided one registers in advance according to the Health Ministry guidelines at hansen.co.il/en/
Thursday – Romeo and Juliet at City Square. A condensed 40-minute version of the Shakespearean play is on offer at the Khan Theater. The open-air production takes place at the theater’s court at 8:30 p.m. Splendid for anyone seeking what to enjoy during the summer evenings! Noting this was the first play Shakespeare staged after the 1593 London plague, the production seeks to show these two well-known lovers in a brand new way suitable for our own COVID-19 infused historical moment. Tickets are 50 NIS.
Romeo and Juliet at City Square at the Khan Theater courtyard at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are NIS 50. Phone (02) 6303600 2 David Remez St. Site: www.khan.co.il/eng/shows/232/Romeo-and-Juliet 
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


Tags Jerusalem culture shavuot art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by