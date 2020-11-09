The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival to light up screens with great movies

As always, it will feature the best of recent movies of Jewish interest — including feature films, documentaries, short films and animated films, from Israel and around the world.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 20:42
A scene from the film ‘A Call to Spy.’ (photo credit: COURTESY SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT)
A scene from the film ‘A Call to Spy.’
(photo credit: COURTESY SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT)
In a normal year, the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival takes place during Hanukkah in a festive atmosphere of candle-lighting and sufganiyot at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, but this year it will be presented online from November 11-22.
As always, it will feature the best of recent movies of Jewish interest — including feature films, documentaries, short films and animated films, from Israel and around the world — and this year, there are a great many. Some of them would be hitting the big screen soon, if theaters were open, but since they are not and don’t look as though they will be for some time, the JJFF will be the only place you can see many of them. There will be a number of online events with moviemakers and actors, including one with Jesse Eisenberg, who portrays legendary French Jewish mime, Marcel Marceau, in the film Resistance, which focuses on how the young performer used his skills and cunning to help fight the Nazis during World War II.
Seth Rogen upset a lot of Israelis with his recent disparaging remarks about the country on a podcast, but nevertheless, his HBO Max film, American Pickle, an intergenerational comedy in which the actor plays a slacker and his great grandfather, will be the opening night movie.
The Schoumann Award for Jewish documentaries and feature films will be given to films in the festival, with a cash prize of $3,000.
Among the feature films this year will be Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby, a black comedy about a young Jewish woman who gets in hot water when she attends a shiva where she meets past and present people from her life.
Lydia Dean Pilcher’s A Call to Spy reveals the extraordinary story of three female agents recruited as spies by Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE) for Britain in occupied France during the first days of World War II.
In the Israeli Cinema section, Anat Tel’s The Church looks into the inner workings of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
In the Documentary section, director Jonathan Durand will take part in a conversation about his film, Memory is Our Homeland, about more than 18,000 Polish women and children who lived throughout Africa as World War II refugees.
The Great Jewish Minds section, always one of the highlights of the festival, focuses on figures in the arts, sciences and the judiciary. Freida Lee Mock’s Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words, is a portrait of the late, much loved Supreme Court Justice who was a trailblazer in the fight for gender equality. Julia Newman’s Albert Einstein: Still a Revolutionary uses rarely seen archival footage, correspondence and interviews to tell the life story of one of the most brilliant scientists in history. Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud — A Self Portrait examines the life of the iconoclastic painter through following an exhibit of his self portraits. Freud is the grandson of pioneering psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and the father of novelist Esther Freud and fashion designer Bella Freud. Valeria Parisi’s Maverick Modigliani looks at the painter’s works on display all over the world.
The classics section will include Mir Kumen On (Children Must Laugh), a recently restored 1938 movie about a sanatorium near Warsaw that provided care for 10,000 Jewish children between 1926-1939. There will also be a special program to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Vilna Gaon.
The Israeli film, Sh’Chur (1994), directed by Shmuel Hasfari, about a teenager who wants to fit in and is embarrassed by her traditional, superstitious Mizrahi family, has been digitally restored by the Israel Film Archive and the Jerusalem Cinematheque and will be presented at the festival. It was written by and stars Hanna Azoulay Hasfari, and she will take part in an online event.
The program is online at the Jerusalem Cinematheque website at https://jer-cin.org.il/


Tags Jerusalem seth rogen film film israel Jerusalem Film Festival film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by