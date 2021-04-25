Jerusalem Municipality to hang colorful umbrellas across city center

The Jerusalem Municipality is planning on installing multi-colored umbrellas throughout downtown Jerusalem for the summer, according to a press release. The municipality is working with the Siddhartha Company, which is in charge of installation and maintenance work to put up around 1,000 umbrellas in the city, which has become an annual tradition. Jerusalem, is promoting the project.Umbrellas will be hung from Maccabi Mutsri Square and will extend to the Hamashbir department store on King George Street, and they will remain there until the end of Sukkot, according to statements made by the municipality.Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, said that "this stunning venture will add color to the public space, along with other activities and events planned for this coming summer for the benefit of business owners, city residents and visitors." Last month, it was reported that the Jerusalem municipality began an initiative to plant thousands of trees along the sidewalks of the city.Idan Zonshine contrbuted to this report.The Eden Company, which handles economic and cultural development of public space in
