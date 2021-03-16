Jerusalem launches project to plant thousands of trees along sidewalks

The Jerusalem Municipality has begun a large-scale tree-planting project along sidewalks and empty patches of land across the city for environmental purposes, the city announced in a statement on Monday.

The plan will be carried out by mapping the location of abandoned flower beds and potential areas for planting, in collaboration with city residents, who will be asked to assist in locating relevant locations.

Last month, the project launched a trial run in the Ginot Ha'ir community administration and in the French Hill neighborhood. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion arrived to attend the event, in which about 300 trees were planted that were specially selected to correspond with the existing ecosystems.

"The green project of the Jerusalem Municipality, which is being led by the City Improvement Division, strengthens those involved in the work and our partners in mapping the city for the success of the tree planting project," Lion said. "We will continue to work for the environment and to improve the city."

Trees improve air quality by filtering harmful dust and pollutants such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide and giving off clean oxygen, while also providing habitats and food for local wildlife.

Due to trees' natural properties as "carbon sinks," scientists have suggested reforestation, especially in warmer climates , as a possible solution to climate change.

