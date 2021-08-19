The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Judaica artist and IDF veteran fires assault rifle to make abstract art

David Roytman's new art exhibit "Make Art Not War," which will be shown at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 19, 2021 17:59
David Roytman is seen by his artwork. (photo credit: Courtesy)
David Roytman is seen by his artwork.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Artist David Roytman has taken to making art by drawing on his past in the IDF and serving in Operation Defensive Shield – and not just as inspiration, but by literally using an assault rifle.
That is the focus of his new art exhibit "Make Art Not War," which will be shown at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem.
This form of abstract art is his own invention, with pistols, rifles and even tanks being used to blast bags of paint onto the canvas.
Artist David Roytman is seen firing an assault rifle to make abstract art. (Video credit: Courtesy)
It is a stark departure from the art he is already known for. The 42-year-old Roytman has been dubbed the "Jewish Louis Vuitton," and has even founded a Judaica brand with dreams of turning it into luxury fashion.
Called "David Roytman Luxury Judaica," he sells a wide variety of products ranging from kippot to mezuzot to megilla cases, puzzles and even dumbbells. But as the name luxury implies, everything in Roytman's catalog is quite expensive. However, selling kippot for thousands of dollars was something he succeeded in, and now he boasts galleries on three continents.
“My entry into the world of art began with Judaica,” he explained in a statement. “I was drawing from the time I was old enough to lift a pencil, but my original creations – luxury kippot – were born out of my frustration in seeing men dressing to the hilt but wearing a rag on their head that they called a kippah. It was absurd to see them wearing designer suits, starched shirts and Ferragamo shoes – with five-dollar kippahs, a garment that should be the Jewish badge of honor. It was something that I badly wanted to change, although at the time, I didn’t know how or what.”
But his latest art is considerably more unconventional, but it does have a purpose, expressing his military experiences and healing from the trauma of war.
David Roytman is seen with a gun and a piece of abstract art. (credit: Courtesy) David Roytman is seen with a gun and a piece of abstract art. (credit: Courtesy)
Roytman had served in the IDF during Operation Defensive Shield, just four months after his honorable discharge from the army. 
“I’d been planning on making the most of my newly-reclaimed civilian status with a months-long trek across South America like the rest of my buddies. But when the IDF calls, you come,” he explained, recalling being back in uniform holding an assault rifle in a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin as part of the 5th Brigade's reconnaissance battalion, which suffered heavy losses in the war.
“Not a day passes that I don’t reflect upon the dark events that took place in the refugee camp in Jenin. It’s been 20 years already, but I remember it like yesterday,” Roytman said.
And just as the art has helped him heal from trauma, Roytman hopes he can help others heal too. That is why he plans on using all proceeds from artwork sold to help raise awareness of veterans struggling with trauma.


Tags IDF Judaica guns art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by