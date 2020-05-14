The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Light at the end of the culinary tunnel

As restaurants make plans to reopen, many are enjoying increased take-away business.

By BUZZY GORDON  
MAY 14, 2020 14:56
THE ASSAF Granit Collection by Domino’s (photo credit: DAN PERETZ)
THE ASSAF Granit Collection by Domino’s
(photo credit: DAN PERETZ)
The country has been rushing headlong into the new normal of relaxed lockdown restrictions, leaving restaurants behind but chomping at the bit. Some are seeing business beginning to pick up a bit as more customers are venturing out to bring home take-away orders. Most, however, are simply starting to get their kitchens and dining areas ready for expected reopening to seated customers, said to be slated for mid-June, even as restaurateurs lobby for moving that eventuality up to the end of this month.
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, in particular, has been pushing hard for getting his city’s restaurants open as soon as possible, even before the end of May (Huldai enjoys the apparent backing of the Finance Ministry, while the Health Ministry remains opposed).
In order to make sure there is more room for social distancing in the restaurants, the city is planning to relax regulations governing placement of tables on sidewalks, thus not only increasing the amount of space available to seat customers, but also reducing risk of contagion. Studies have shown that contagion is more rampant when people are together in enclosed spaces, as opposed to outdoors where air is circulating freely.  
Already in anticipation of impending Health Ministry requirements, proprietors are stocking up on alcogel that can be placed on every table for hand-sanitizing, and preparing to swap their heavier, bound menus for disposable menus du jour. One inspired owner has decided to place plants on every other bar stool, as a pleasant reminder that social distancing is in effect.
Meanwhile, there are still excellent restaurant meals that can be ordered to enjoy at home. Enzo Fornari of Rome, whose family restaurant Osteria da Fiorello was one of the most authentic Italian eateries in Tel Aviv, has continued the tradition with his interpretation of street food, while celebrity chef Assaf Granit, who has been conquering the culinary scenes of London and Paris, has joined forces with the ubiquitous Domino’s chain to popularize gourmet pizza. And both are kosher – the latter, of course, within the bounds of obvious restrictions.
Bocca Bocca
This unassuming place in the heart of Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market is turning out some of the tastiest treats of any ethnic cuisine in the city. The cornerstone of the menu is stuffed focaccias, but there are also platters without the fluffy bread, a basic pizza, crunchy arancini, classic spaghetti and desserts.
The delivery/take-away menu, in Hebrew only, comprises three sections: Boccas – stuffed or open-face foccacias – with a side salad and soft drink (NIS 44-79); Platters – main course plus two side dishes, plus a side salad and soft drink (NIS 48-60); Spaghetti, with a soft drink (NIS 44-48); and Desserts (three, NIS 20 each). The house arancini – fried balls of rice with cheese, plus dips – is in a category all by itself (NIS 20), while the limited selection of alcoholic drinks features wine, beer and homemade limoncello.
Recommended dishes representing each category include: Roast Beef focaccia with savory green sauce, Chicken foccacia (prepared with mushrooms and white wine), Vegan platter (consisting of stewed mushrooms, peperonata and vegetarian meatballs), Spaghetti Bolognese, and the Coconut-caramel panna cotta (both chocolate desserts are also excellent). 
Delivery service, which operates weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., costs a nominal NIS 10 (with a minimum food order of NIS 60). The delivery zone covers all of Tel Aviv, plus Ramat Hasharon-Herzliya.
Bocca Bocca
Kosher
Yihye Kapah St. 2, Tel Aviv
Phone: 052-391-3233. 
Delivery menu: boccabocca.co.il/delivery-menu
The Assaf Granit Collection by Domino’s
I know I promised not to review huge chains like Domino’s, but the company’s Assaf Granit collection is in a league of its own. To the chain’s credit, it succeeded not only in recruiting a talented international chef to create an assortment of gourmet pizzas, but also in turning out on a grand scale a line of pizzas that is as good as any competitor’s in the country – and better than most.
Moreover, even though Domino’s in Israel is predominantly not kosher, one of the three varieties of Granit’s pizzas – the vegetarian one, called Four Frying Pans – is available also in the chain’s kosher outlets in Petah Tikva.
Granit’s collection comprises three versions, two of which – the Ya Salami and Bakarena – feature meat. They also look different from the regular pizzas: they are rectangular, with sauce and toppings from end to end (no raised edges); each one is cut into six slices. All are priced at NIS 71.90 each.
There are also other worthy additions to the Domino’s menu: “cheesy crust” pizzas, PizzaPro, and New York pizza. Inexplicably, you won’t find descriptions of any of these pizzas on the online menu – which is in Hebrew only (although with helpful illustrations) – but the PizzaPro, with a spelt crust plus extra mozzarella and ricotta cheese, contains more protein than your average pizza, while the New York comes in extra-large slices, with an intriguing blend of Kashkaval, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and one free topping. There are also vegan options, and the gluten-free spelt crust is a widespread option as well.
Finally, there is a limited selection of non-pizza items and an expanded dessert menu, including more than a dozen varieties of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream (even vegan flavors). Beverages are exclusively soft drinks, some available in family sizes only.
Recommended menu choices are the Assaf Granit Bakarena pizza (with smoked beef, baby mozzarella, Parmesan Grana Padano and olive-oil enriched tomato sauce); the cheesy crust pizza stuffed with mozzarella seasoned with pesto; the Greek calzone, filled with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Bulgarian cheese, onion and black olives); and a combination dessert: one of three warm sweets paired with a container of ice cream.
(Note: The online menu can be a little frustrating to navigate; you will probably have to fill in your address and time of delivery/pick-up in order to access most of the web pages.)
Domino’s
Non-kosher branches nationwide, kosher outlets in Petah Tikva.
Phone: 1-700-70-70-70
Online menu: dominos.co.il
The writer was a guest of the restaurants.


Tags food food in israel Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by