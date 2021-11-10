Nick Cave's Israel show rescheduled for next summer

Australian cult superstar Nick Cave and his band The Bad Seeds seem to be headed for Israel after all

Promoter Shuki Weiss announced Wednesday that Cave would be performing on August 23 at Live Park Rishon Lezion.

Cave had originally been slated to perform this year at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, but that show, along with Cave’s entire 60-plus-show world tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

“Due to the change in schedule and the new date in August, the concert won’t take place at Bloomfield Stadium, and instead it will be at Live Park Rishon Lezion, which offers the audience seated and standing seats,” a statement put out by Weiss’s office said.

People who had purchased a ticket to this year’s show and have a voucher will receive an email explaining how to convert it into a ticket for next summer’s show.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds will perfrom on August 23 at Live Park Rishon Lezion (credit: Courtesy)

New tickets to the show will be available beginning Sunday.

Cave last performed in Israel in 2017, before a sold-out audience at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena, then called Nokia Arena. Many in attendance called it one of the best shows ever put on by a foreign artist in Israel.