Nir Bergman film wins Audience Award at French film fest

The latest film by Israeli director Nir Bergman, Here We Are, won the Audience Award at the recently concluded 42nd Montpellier Mediterranean Film Festival in France.The movie, which was chosen as an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival last spring, tells the story of a father (Shai Avivi) who goes on a road trip with his son (Noam Imber), who is autistic, as the father faces pressure to put his son in a group home. Bergman is one of Israel’s leading filmmakers, whose films Broken Wings, Intimate Grammar and Yona have won prizes at festivals all over the world. It was written by Dana Idisis, one of the creators of the series, On the Spectrum, about young autistic adults sharing an apartment.Here We Are is nominated for 10 Ophir Awards including the best picture, director, screenplay and acting awards.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}