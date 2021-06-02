The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Ronen Izhaki’s 'Pshutot' is an artistic tribute to Zelda

The cast of Pshutot is comprised of five dancers from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, where Izhaki teaches, and three other female dancers whom Izhaki met over the past several years.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
JUNE 2, 2021 21:47
RONEN IZHAKI’S creation ‘Pshutot.’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
RONEN IZHAKI’S creation ‘Pshutot.’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Occasionally, a work of art strikes a nerve in society.
In 1830, a performance of Daniel Auber’s opera La muette de Portici riled the audience to the point that a massive riot erupted, resulting in the Belgian Revolution, which claimed Brussels as the capital of the newly independent Kingdom of Belgium rather than just another city in the United Kingdom of the Netherlands.
When Stravinsky debuted The Rite of Spring, members of the audience were so outraged they began screaming and beating on any surface available, causing so much commotion that the dancers could not hear the music.
And Salman Rushdie’s 1988 novel The Satanic Verses is credited with causing more than a handful of violent exchanges between religious groups and authorities around the world. 
Such was the case with David Perlov’s 1963 film, In Jerusalem, which is the inspiration for choreographer Ronen Izhaki’s creation Pshutot, made for this year’s Israel Festival. 
“Sixty years ago, Jerusalem was segregated. David Perlov was commissioned by the Israel Film Service to make a documentary about the city. In fact, it was meant to be a promotional video about Jerusalem for the State of Israel. Perlov went around the city and interviewed people from all different walks of life,” explained Izhaki over the phone.
Of the many individuals captured by Perlov, there was a woman with whom Perlov is seen sitting in her small kitchen. She was an anonymous Orthodox woman who turned out to be one of the most prolific and celebrated poets ever to live in Israel, and the words she imparted to Perlov, seemingly offhand, inspired so much controversy that the dispute reached the highest levels of government.
“The fact that he went to talk to her was already a big thing. For a religious woman to sit alone with a man in her kitchen was an extreme act. And then she began speaking,” said Izhaki with wonderment. 
Zelda, the then-unknown poet, is recorded saying to Perlov that the Messiah ben Yosef (the Messiah slightly inferior to the Messiah ben David) could be anyone, a beggar in the street or a woman.
This radical thought broke with the nearly universally accepted notion that the Messiah would take the form of an old, learned Jewish man.
When the film aired, Zelda’s comments infuriated so many that the Israel Film Service demanded that Perlov reshoot the film. This caused riots and demonstrations and, eventually, then-prime minister Levi Eshkol ruled that the film could be screened as it was. 
“Thankfully, Eshkol sided with the film. I love this film.
“I have been a fan of Zelda’s for a long time. The meeting of Perlov and Zelda is such an incredible occurrence. They are two people from different worlds. He is secular, left and from Tel Aviv, and she is Chabad, haredi and from Jerusalem, yet neither of them works for anyone other than their own truth.
“And I loved this idea that the Messiah ben Yosef could be anyone; it is incredibly subversive.”
Izhaki, 48, who identifies as secular “but full of faith,” took this exchange as the seed for his creation, which is part of an initiative set out by the Israel Festival in which artists from various fields create new works in response to existing creations.
Other artists participating in the four programs of this kind are Sha’anan Streett, Nava Zuckerman, Dalia Shimko, Rona Kenan, Echo and many more.
The surrounding artistic team for Pshutot includes Izhaki’s partner, Tammy, as dramaturge; Neta Henik, who both dances in the piece and designed the costumes; and Roy Zu-Arets and Gideon Lewensohn, who created an original score.
“The music captures the insane vibes of Jerusalem. There are samples from the muezzin, from Christian prayers and from Ammunition Hill.”
The cast of Pshutot is comprised of five dancers from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, where Izhaki teaches, and three other female dancers whom Izhaki met over the past several years.
“I wanted to create a tribe of beggars. At first I didn’t know if they would be men or women, but eventually it was clear they would be women. I haven’t worked with dancers I don’t know for a long time, and I haven’t made a short piece for a long time either. The challenge was to find the essence of the movement and, though it is not something we could take for granted, we found it,” said Izhaki. 

Izhaki will present Pshutot as part of the Israel Festival’s Inspiring Connections #4 on June 6. For more information, visit www.israel-festival.org


Tags Jerusalem culture in jerusalem israel festival Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by