Singer Idan Amedi visits IDF veteran Itzik Saidian at the hospital

Famous Israeli singer-songwriter and actor Idan Amedi visited wounded IDF veteran Itzik Saidian in the hospital and performed a small private show at his bedside on Tuesday afternoon, Army Radio reported.

Saidian shocked Israelis early last month when he decided to set fire to himself in protest of the Defense Ministry's treatment of his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Amedi rose to prominence in 2010, during the eighth season of Kochav Nolad — Israel's version of American Idol — with his original song, "Pain of Warriors," a song he wrote and composed himself for his experiences as a fighter during his military service in the IDF's combat engineering corps.



מרגש: הזמר עידן עמדי שר ליד מיטתו של איציק סעידיאן, כשלצדו אמו ואחותו של איציק. משפחתו מבקשת להמשיך ולהתפלל לרפואת יצחק חיים בן לידה pic.twitter.com/3emhs98xvn May 25, 2021

At Saidian's bedside, Amedi chose to play the song "Nigmar" (Finished) another song he wrote during his military service, which describes how Israeli society reacted to the end of the 2008-2009 war in Gaza, Operation Cast Lead.

Amedi transitioned into acting in 2017, gaining Saidian's sister and mother, who attended the private performance by Amedi, told Army Radio that they ask everyone to continue praying for Itzik's recovery. Amedi transitioned into acting in 2017, gaining international acclaim for his portrayal of combat soldier Sagi Tzur on the second season of the Israeli television show "Fauda."

