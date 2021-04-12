Disabled IDF veteran sets himself on fire outside Defense Ministry

A 26-year-old disabled IDF veteran arrived at the offices of the Ministry of Defense's Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva and set himself on fire on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Israel's Defense Ministry reported.

Defense Ministry security guards acted immediately to provide him with first aid and called MDA services for medical assistance. The man was taken by ambulance to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

MDA medics classified him as being in severe condition and suffering from intense burns which cover his entire body.

The reason for his act is not yet known. Police forces are on the scene.

This is a developing story.