‘Where is Anne Frank’ nominated for European Film Award

Ari Folman’s latest film, Where is Anne Frank , received a nomination for Best European Animated Feature Film when the European Film Award nominations were announced at the Seville European Film Festival on Tuesday.

Where is Anne Frank, which had its international premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last spring, is a docudrama that tells Anne Frank’s story and imagines a world where Kitty, the imaginary friend to whom she addressed her diary entries, comes to life at the Anne Frank Museum in contemporary Amsterdam.

Reflections of tourists and canal houses seen in the window of the Anne Frank museum in Amsterdam. (credit: REUTERS)

Among the other nominees in this competition and arguably its principal rival for the award will be Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee , an animated documentary about an Afghan refugee who settles in Denmark. Flee shows the influence of Waltz with Bashir, which was an animated documentary about the First Lebanon War.

Israeli films are eligible for European Film Awards – much in the same way that Israel competes in Eurovision although it is not in Europe – and have won many times in the past. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Berlin in December.