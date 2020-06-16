The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cybertech and Defense conference on coronavirus cyber warfare

The coronavirus period has forced Israeli cyber agencies to substantially up their game to defend the massive increase of Internet-based platforms for virtual meetings in lieu of in-person meetings.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 16, 2020 19:51
Gil Perry, CEO of startup company D-ID, stands on stage during a presentation to the CyberTech 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 31, 2018. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Gil Perry, CEO of startup company D-ID, stands on stage during a presentation to the CyberTech 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 31, 2018.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Urban warfare creates unique challenges in the cyber and technology sphere, according to Col. Oren Matzliach, head of IDF digital architecture.
In urban settings, there are unusual difficulties with networked communications as well as with combating hidden enemies and those who use terrorist tactics that violate the laws of war, he said in a Cybertech and Israel Defense video conference on Tuesday.
In the midst of these challenges, the IDF is developing a range of new technologies for fighting in urban settings, including semi-autonomous attack vehicles, Matzliach said, adding that his department must be ready to integrate these new technologies seamlessly for combat forces.
Matzliach’s department is working hard on new and more efficient ways to share intelligence, direct fire at multiple targets and to perform diagnostics on the effectiveness of specific weaponry, he said.
As part of these efforts, his department altered the IDF’s digital architecture from a more closed and less flexible format to a more open format that is more user friendly for integrating new technologies and updates, Matzliach said.
Also at the conference, Israel National Cyber Directorate head of strategy and enhancement Ruth Shoham discussed recent cyber developments during the coronavirus period.
She spoke about new cyber and technology developments dealing with medical devices and regarding the transportation sector.
During the coronavirus period, many IDF soldiers were given an unscheduled intense cyber crash course while at home, which normally might have taken much longer to provide, Shoham said.
She and Communication Ministry director-general Nati Cohen spoke about the state’s cyber units’ careful attention to cyber-security relating to 5G mobile-network issues.
Both Cohen and Shoham said the coronavirus period had forced Israeli cyber agencies to substantially up their game to defend the massive increase of Internet-based platforms for virtual meetings in lieu of in-person meetings.
Whereas the amount of data his ministry handles would usually double over a one-year period, Cohen said the volume has already doubled in the few months of the coronavirus crisis.
Brig.-Gen. Ziv Avtalion, head of IDF digital transformation, spoke about four main goals he is trying to achieve.
First, his unit is trying to use cyber abilities to make combat troops deadlier and faster against enemies who often try to use guerrilla-warfare tactics to attack and disappear.
Second, his unit is focused on translating the enormous volume of intelligence data it collects into something that is useful and operational.
Avtalion said the other two benchmarks are to revamp procedures so that digital technology is being used optimally to streamline all activities and to improve training of the next generation of soldiers so they will be more accustomed to constantly evolving technologies.


Tags IDF cyber warfare cyber security israel israeli cyber security cyber security Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by