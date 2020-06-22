The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dagan: Likud support against phased annexation secured

Dagan spoke after meeting with Likud Central ommittee head Haim Katz to solicit his support against any sovereignty plan, including that of US President Trump, that endangered Israel’s hold on all of

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 22, 2020 14:59
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan (L) speaks with Likud Central Committee head Haim Katz, June 22, 2020 (photo credit: ROI HADI)
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan (L) speaks with Likud Central Committee head Haim Katz, June 22, 2020
(photo credit: ROI HADI)
Critical Likud support against a phased Israeli annexation plan as well as opposition to the creation of enclave settlements has been secured, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said on Monday.
Dagan spoke after meeting with Likud Central Committee head Haim Katz to solicit his support against any sovereignty plan, including that of US President Trump, that endangered Israel’s hold on all of the settlements.
The settler leader said he had secured Katz’s support for his redlines, noting that Katz had referenced a principled 2017 Likud Central Committee vote in support of the application of Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, as proof that the Likud was aligned with Dagan.
“We are against enclaves, we are against isolated settlements. If we have to fight, we will fight,” Katz said. He added that if necessary he was willing to bring the mater back to the Likud Central Committee.
The destruction of 21 Gaza settlements during the 2005 disengagement has only underscored the need for Likud Party support for sovereignty, he said.
Dagan turned to Katz as part of his campaign against elements of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, just as US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is scheduled to head to Washington to speak with the White House about approval for an Israeli annexation plan.
Dagan said that US support was of course welcome, but that the guiding question should be a plan that was best for Israel irrespective of whether or not it had US support.
He fears in particular that the Trump plan would lead to the destruction of some 15 settlements where at least some 15,000 Israelis live.
US support is “not worth” the price of the watching the destruction of those communities, said Dagan. He himself is an evacuee from Sa-Nur, one of four northern Samaria settlements Israel destroyed during the 2005 Disengagement Plan.
Israel is done with evacuations, he said, adding that the public wants the development of strong communities in Judea and Samaria. It is for this reason that Netanyahu was elected three times, said Dagan.
“We want to strengthen” Netanyahu to bring about sovereignty, even if he has to stand against the Americans, Dagan said.
“There can’t be isolated settlements and or only a small symbolic application of sovereignty,” Dagan said.


Tags Israel Settlements West Bank Annexation Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by