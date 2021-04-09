David Lavi's workshop cancelled in Karnei Shomron in homophobic incident



"I was recently invited to come to you to lead a series of meetings that deal with writing songs, an activity I have been doing for several years in various places in the country, with religious and secular people," Lavi wrote in Facebook post.

"After I expressed my consent to come, I was informed very politely that, in fact, I am not suitable for the position...," Lavi added. "Unfortunately the harm is to you, the children of Karnei Shomron .

Lavi also reached out to LBGTQ+ youth in Karnei Shomron in the message.

Speaking to Kippah news, Lavi said the director of Karnei Shomron's community center apologized for the cancellation.

Karney Shomron Council head Yigal Lahav later confirmed the cancellation was due to Lavi's sexual orientation, according to Kippah news.

The musician, who also appeared on the Israeli singing competition "A Star is Born" in its ninth season, said on Monday that his workshop in the Israeli settlement of Karnei Shomron was cancelled by the local council following pressure from residents who allegedly feared their children would be "exposed" to his sexual orientation.