The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Day care initiative for health care workers during lockdown begins again

Under the operation "Lev Poem," at least 30 day camps, including 500 volunteers, have joined together at hospitals throughout the country.

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 05:51
Lev Poem daycare initiative for children of healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: HANOAR HAOVED VEHALOMED)
Lev Poem daycare initiative for children of healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: HANOAR HAOVED VEHALOMED)
As coronavirus infection rates remain high, medical workers are now busier than ever, while at the same time the second nation wide lockdown has left them with little or no childcare for their children. In light of this, caregivers and daycare workers have come together once again to voluntarily provide daycare for essential healthcare workers, just as they did during the first lockdown. 
Under the operation "Lev Poem", meaning beating heart, and by request of the Health and Higher Education ministries, at least 30 day camps, including 500 volunteers, have joined together at hospitals throughout the country.
After success during the first lockdown - including winning the Presidential Award for Volunteerism - the initiative decided to come together again in order to relieve the burden from the health care system and help it operate more smoothly. 
Lev Poem daycare intiative for children of healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic. (HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed)Lev Poem daycare intiative for children of healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic. (HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed)
The initiative is intended for the children of essential workers in hospitals, health care clinics and workers in special education settings. 
"The Higher Education Ministry has taken on a national mission - to enable health care workers to do their job at the forefront of the struggle against the coronavirus. We are accompanying many hundreds of workers and young volunteers from the education sector and other organizations every day, who continually lead educational activities in centers throughout the country," said Hagai Gross, Director of the Social and Youth Administration.
Lev Poem daycare initiative for children of healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic. (HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed) Lev Poem daycare initiative for children of healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic. (HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed)
The day care centers have been running from 7a.m. to 4p.m., for children aged 3 to 12, at over 30 locations throughout the country. Currently there are around 500 volunteers and more are expected to join. 
In order to ensure Health Ministry guidelines are followed, and the safety of the children and staff involved, capsules are set up which include eight children and two caregivers who all wear masks and maintain social distance. 


Tags hospital israel education higher education Coronavirus in Israel lockdown coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will rekindled negotiations between Israel and Lebanon weaken Hezbollah? By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by