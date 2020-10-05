Day care initiative for health care workers during lockdown begins again

As coronavirus infection rates remain high, medical workers are now busier than ever, while at the same time the second nation wide lockdown has left them with little or no childcare for their children. In light of this, caregivers and daycare workers have come together once again to voluntarily provide daycare for essential healthcare workers, just as they did during the first lockdown.

Under the operation "Lev Poem", meaning beating heart, and by request of the Health and Higher Education ministries, at least 30 day camps, including 500 volunteers, have joined together at hospitals throughout the country.

Lev Poem daycare intiative for children of healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic. (HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed) After success during the first lockdown - including winning the Presidential Award for Volunteerism - the initiative decided to come together again in order to relieve the burden from the health care system and help it operate more smoothly.

The initiative is intended for the children of essential workers in hospitals, health care clinics and workers in special education settings.

Lev Poem daycare initiative for children of healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic. (HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed) "The Higher Education Ministry has taken on a national mission - to enable health care workers to do their job at the forefront of the struggle against the coronavirus. We are accompanying many hundreds of workers and young volunteers from the education sector and other organizations every day, who continually lead educational activities in centers throughout the country," said Hagai Gross, Director of the Social and Youth Administration.

The day care centers have been running from 7a.m. to 4p.m., for children aged 3 to 12, at over 30 locations throughout the country. Currently there are around 500 volunteers and more are expected to join.

In order to ensure Health Ministry guidelines are followed, and the safety of the children and staff involved, capsules are set up which include eight children and two caregivers who all wear masks and maintain social distance.