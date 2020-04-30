Dead Palestinian suspect of stealing cattle found, case investigated

The body of a Palestinian in his 30's from Jericho was found near the Israeli settlement of Itamar on Wednesday night.The Palestinian is suspected of stealing cattle from the settlement along with two more friends on Friday. After noticing they were being pursued, the Palestinians left the cattle and fled. The circumstances behind the Palestinian's death is unknown. The body was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir for further investigation.Meanwhile, the identity of the two Palestinians who fled the scene is known to the police as the investigation progresses.