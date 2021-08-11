Defense Ministry to grant NIS 3,000 for disabled IDF vet. students

Students who are disabled IDF veterans will receive a NIS 3,000 grant from the Defense Ministry, as part of the "One Soul" reform , the ministry announced on Wednesday.

The grant will be used to fund a computer for every disabled IDF veteran who has signed up for the "Education Rehabilitation" program, which grants financial support in obtaining education for disabled Israelis.

In April, disabled veteran Itzik Saidian set himself on fire at the offices of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva. Saidian, diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) from his days in the IDF, is still hospitalized in Sheba Medical Center in critical condition.

His actions have caused debates and protests in Israel over the state's treatment of both mentally and physically disabled veterans. In May, Hundreds of disabled IDF veterans protested in front of the Knesset and the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva.

The protests prompted Defense Minister Benny Gantz to revamp the Disability Rehabilitation Department of the Defense Ministry and the former Israeli government approved the "One Soul" reform in May.

In the statement released on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry noted they will approach around 500 disabled IDF veterans who are eligible to receive the NIS 3,000 grant.