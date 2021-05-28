Gantz moves forward in 'One Soul' IDF vet. rehabilitation reforms

Most recently, disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian, who was suffering from PTSD following his service, sparked protest among Israelis regarding the inadequate treatment IDF soldiers receive, when he set himself on fire in front of the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation department before Israel's Remembrance Day.

Present in the meeting were Amir Eshel, Director-General of the Defense Ministry, Head of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization Idan Kleinman, Vice President and Acting Head of the Rehabilitation Division, Itamar Graf, The head of the IDF's Manpower Directorate Major- Gen. Yaniv Asur and Ziv shilon.

Vice President and Head of the Planning Division Eliaz Karni led the presentation, detailing the progress and the conclusions gathered on the following topics: IDF service perception, the procedure in which PTSD victims are recognized and treated, improving the medical service and the medical committee, admitting qualifications and the interactions between the IDF and the medical committee.

Gantz thanked the team leaders for working with a deep sense of duty, and their assistance to the efforts already made by the system to the unprecedented reform in the Rehabilitation Division.

The defense minister further noted that in the next two weeks he intends to start to implementing the recommendations presented and bring the legislation as it was arranged within the framework of the reform.

