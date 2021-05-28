The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz moves forward in 'One Soul' IDF vet. rehabilitation reforms

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2021 06:42
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi meets with family of disabled veteran Itzik Saidian (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi meets with family of disabled veteran Itzik Saidian
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting on Thursday with the team leaders working on promoting the “One Soul” reform, which was created as a solution to the sense of neglect voiced by IDF veterans.
Most recently, disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian, who was suffering from PTSD following his service, sparked protest among Israelis regarding the inadequate treatment IDF soldiers receive, when he set himself on fire in front of the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation department before Israel's Remembrance Day.
Present in the meeting were Amir Eshel, Director-General of the Defense Ministry, Head of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization Idan Kleinman, Vice President and Acting Head of the Rehabilitation Division, Itamar Graf, The head of the IDF's Manpower Directorate Major- Gen. Yaniv Asur and Ziv shilon.
Vice President and Head of the Planning Division Eliaz Karni led the presentation, detailing the progress and the conclusions gathered on the following topics: IDF service perception, the procedure in which PTSD victims are recognized and treated, improving the medical service and the medical committee, admitting qualifications and the interactions between the IDF and the medical committee.
Gantz thanked the team leaders for working with a deep sense of duty, and their assistance to the efforts already made by the system to the unprecedented reform in the Rehabilitation Division.
The defense minister further noted that in the next two weeks he intends to start to implementing the recommendations presented and bring the legislation as it was arranged within the framework of the reform.


