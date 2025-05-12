Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal talks will resume, Israel maintains ultimatum issued to Hamas

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. May 9, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel’s ultimatum to Hamas regarding the launch of a widened Gaza offensive is still in effect following the announcement of Edan Alexander’s expected release, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday night.

Israel will launch the planned offensive on Gaza if Hamas refuses to agree to the ceasefire deal outline that includes the immediate release of 10 hostages, the source added.