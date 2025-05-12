Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal talks will resume, Israel maintains ultimatum issued to Hamas
Einav Zangauker decries Netanyahu after Edan Alexander release announced • Safe corridor established for Alexander's release • Witkoff alleges that "Israel not willing to end war"
Israel maintains ultimatum issued to Hamas over expanded Gaza invasion, source tells ‘Post’
This comes after Israeli officials said that they would not launch the invasion while US President Trump will be in the Middle East.
Israel’s ultimatum to Hamas regarding the launch of a widened Gaza offensive is still in effect following the announcement of Edan Alexander’s expected release, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday night.
'Hold on Matan': Einav Zangauker decries Netanyahu after reported Edan Alexander release announced
"The news of Edan’s imminent return is deeply moving," MK Gilad Kariv wrote on X. "However, it is clear that this development is due to US efforts, not those of the Israeli government.
"If Matan is left alone in the tunnel, Netanyahu decided to murder my child," Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said in response to Hamas's announcement on Sunday that it will release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander.
US tells Israel: Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal talks will resume, Netanyahu’s office says
The Prime Minister's Office said that it was "preparing for the possibility" that ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations would occur.
The United States informed Israel that the expected release of hostage Edan Alexander will launch renewed negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday night.
Hamas to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander after talks with US
Hamas claimed to have lost contact with the group holding Alexander hostage following a strike on their location.
Hamas is expected to announce the release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, sources involved in negotiations told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday night.
Trump's Middle East visit to trigger historic arms race, strengthen US economy with F-15EX deals
Upon learning of Boeing’s plan to develop this new aircraft, the Pentagon quickly recognized it as the ideal replacement for the three US Air Force divisions currently operating the F-15.
US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East is set to spark one of the largest arms races in modern history. At the center of the negotiations is a significant military resupply deal with Saudi Arabia, which seeks to purchase a variety of missile systems for defense and offense, Hercules transport planes, combat helicopters, and transport helicopters.
'We want to bring hostages home, but Israel not willing to end the war,' Witkoff reportedly says
Trump administration's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, commented at a meeting with hostage families, sources at the meeting told Channel 12.
The Trump administration's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, criticized Israel in a meeting with hostage families, according to a Sunday evening report by Channel 12.
Temporary ceasefire will be enacted in Gaza areas to release Edan Alexander - report
A "safe corridor" will be established in the Gaza Strip for Edan Alexander's release, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid shared on X/Twitter, citing an Israeli official.
"This would mean that Israel would implement a temporary ceasefire in certain areas of the Gaza Strip," Ravid wrote on Monday.
Ravid added that according to the Israeli official, "Negotiations on the original Witkoff outline, to which Israel agreed, will continue under fire."
"If Hamas agrees to the Witkoff outline, the expansion of the war will be postponed in order to carry out the deal and release our hostages," Ravid said, according to the official.
🚨בכיר ישראלי אמר כי לצורך הבטחת שחרורו של עידן אלכסנדר יוקם "מסדרון בטוח" להוצאתו מהרצועה. משמעות הדבר תהיה שישראל תבצע הפוגה זמנית בלחימה באזורים מסוימים ברצועה— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 11, 2025
🚨הבכיר הישראלי ציין כי המשא-ומתן על מתווה ויטקוף המקורי - שישראל הסכימה לו - יימשך תחת אש
🚨"החמאס לא מקבל כלום…
Adam Boehler to head to Israel with Alexander family - source to 'Post'
Trump confirms release of hostage Edan Alexander: 'I am grateful'
US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday the release of hostage Edan Alexander, who is being held captive by Hamas.
On his social media, the president wrote that he was "pleased to announce that Edan Alexander, a US citizen held captive since October 2023, is returning home to his family."
"I am grateful to everyone involved in making this amazing news happen. This is a gesture of goodwill for the United States and for the efforts of mediators Qatar and Egypt," the president wrote.
I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and…— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 11, 2025
'A gesture of goodwill toward Trump,' Egyptian official says on Edan Alexander release deal
Following Hamas' announcement of the release of hostage Edan Alexander, an Egyptian official revealed new details of the deal in a conversation with the Associated Press.
"Direct contacts between Hamas and the US began five days ago," the Egyptian source said, adding that "Alexander's release is a gesture of goodwill toward Trump. Hamas was told, 'Give Trump a gift and he will repay you with a bigger gift.'"
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.