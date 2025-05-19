Witkoff pressures Israel, Hamas to agree to hostage deal proposal, Cabinet approves Gaza aid return

A UN staff member stands in front of humanitarian supplies for Gaza stored at Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses storing aid for Gaza, in the Egyptian border town of El-Arish, Egypt, April 8, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

The Israeli security cabinet decided to allow the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday night.

The decision was made without holding a vote, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other ministers being against the move.