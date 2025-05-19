Witkoff pressures Israel, Hamas to agree to hostage deal proposal, Cabinet approves Gaza aid return
Witkoff pressuring Israel, Hamas directly to agree to new hostage deal proposal - report
Netanyahu reportedly responded positively to the offer, but with reservations, while Hamas continues to demand guarantees for an end to the war.
White House envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff delivered an updated proposal to Israel and Hamas a few days ago for a deal to release the remaining hostages and to implement a ceasefire in Gaza, and is putting pressure on both sides to accept it, according to a senior Israeli official and a separate source familiar with the details.
Cabinet approves immediate return of humanitarian aid in Gaza without release of hostages
The decision was made without holding a vote, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other ministers being against the move.
The Israeli security cabinet decided to allow the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday night.
'Every day, I receive negative messages': Former hostages face wave of online abuse after release
“We didn’t come to make political statements,” former hostage Ilana Gritzewsky said. “We just want our loved ones home.”
Former hostages have faced a wave of online abuse since returning home, N12 reported on Sunday.
According to the report, analysts have found that most of the hate is spread not by bots, but by real users, and that this phenomenon is growing.
New WJC-Israel Region president warns against ‘another Obama-like Iran nuclear deal’
“If Iran refuses to eliminate its uranium enrichment, then Israel, together with the US, must end their nuclear program with a committed bombing campaign," said Adams.
Sylvan Adams, the newly appointed president of the World Jewish Congress (WJC) - Israel Region, warned on Sunday against renewed diplomatic appeasement of Iran’s nuclear program. Speaking at the opening gala of the WJC’s 17th Plenary Assembly in Jerusalem on Sunday, Adams called for Jewish unity, bold leadership, and decisive action.
The event at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem brought together more than 300 Jewish leaders and delegates from over 70 countries. It marked the start of the WJC's highest decision-making forum and a new chapter in global Jewish advocacy, according to the organization.
IDF increases pace of Gaza invasion, killing dozens of Hamas terrorists
The IDF said five Divisions were engaged, 670 targets were hit, and reports of 200 dead civilians may be correct.
The IDF has increased the pace of its Gaza invasion over the weekend, expanding its operations in the enclave, killing dozens of Hamas terrorists, and striking 670 Hamas targets, it announced on Sunday.
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin said on Sunday that five IDF divisions were operating in Gaza, which is the first time since late 2023 to early 2024 that such a large volume of soldiers is inside the enclave.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.