Humanitarian aid enters Gaza as IDF escalates invasion, kills senior terrorist in Khan Yunis

The IDF allowed humanitarian aid to start to enter Gaza on Monday after a two-and-a-half-month pause dating back to early March, at almost the same time that it significantly escalated the new invasion of five divisions into the Strip.

In addition, the IDF carried out a special operation in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza early Monday, which, among other things, led to the death of senior Palestinian terror operative Ahmad Sarhan.

Regarding humanitarian aid, reports indicated that only minimal aid, possibly as few as 20 trucks, had been entered by press time.

Past Israeli estimates have said that 200-300 trucks of food per day would be needed over time to feed Gaza’s around 2.2 million Palestinians. Other reports have suggested that Israel might try to send a lower volume of aid into Gaza for some period of time.

At the height of the ceasefire in January of this year, up to 500-600 trucks of food per day were entering Gaza, which left a significant surplus of food for Gazans to tide them over during the last two months when the IDF blocked new aid. Trucks carrying aid arrive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, January 17, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Hamas confirmed that Israeli special forces killed Sarhan

For now, the traditional UN and international aid groups are passing out the food. Still, the two companies expected to handle Gaza food aid distribution starting in around a week, once they get set up, are the American companies: Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions.

These are the same companies who, along with certain Egyptian officials, supervised the checking of vehicles seeking to pass through from southern to northern Gaza in January of this year after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the time went into effect.

The companies’ personnel often have special forces or CIA backgrounds to be qualified for handling complex foreign missions.

Israel’s goal in using these companies is to try to break Hamas’s control of food aid by only handing out food at a series of distribution centers, which will ensure the food is not handed over to Hamas.

Despite all of this planning, it is unclear that the US companies or IDF forces will be able to completely prevent Hamas from stealing and controlling food from Palestinian civilians once they try to leave the distribution centers with the food aid to return to their current living quarters.

Next, Hamas confirmed that Israeli special forces had entered Khan Younis and killed Sarhan, a senior member of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, another key group in Gaza besides Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Later, the Jerusalem Post confirmed those reports.

According to local Gaza media reports, around a dozen undercover IDF special forces members dressed as women entered the heart of Khan Yunis prior to the larger invasion.

During the operation, which possibly was supposed to have led to the arrest of Sarhan, but instead led to his death when he resisted with gunfire, Sarhan’s wife and children were arrested, according to Palestinian media.

In response to all of the above, the IDF issued a vague statement seeming to deny that such an operation had occurred.

It referred to Operation Gideon’s Chariots occurring throughout the Strip, adding that, “Following the reports, there is no change to the situational assessment.”

The morning started with a wave of powerful airstrikes around the Khan Yunis area, including Nasser Hospital.

Also, the military carried out strikes in several locations across the Gaza Strip, including Deir al-Balah, Bani Suheila east of Khan Yunis, south of Nuseirat, and in Gaza City overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Hamas reported that more than 148 people were killed in the past 24 hours. Over the weekend, authorities associated with Hamas had said that over 260 Palestinians had been killed and over 600 wounded.

The IDF had not responded to allegations regarding Palestinian civilians on Monday, but on Sunday, IDF sources told the Post that the numbers might be correct, broadly speaking. This was with the proviso that at least dozens of those killed were terrorists.

According to Palestinian security sources, over 400,000 Palestinians have already moved from northern Gaza to the south.

This is one of the major purposes of the current broader invasion: to move most civilians out of chunks of northern, central, and southern Gaza into select areas, so that those areas can then be purged of remaining Hamas terrorists.

As Palestinian civilians move to new areas, the IDF has said it will vet them to make sure they are not carrying weapons. This will not help catch all Hamas fighters who might move around unarmed, but it will make it harder for armed Hamas members to move throughout the Strip.

Images published by Palestinian media reportedly displayed a wagon left behind by the IDF. It appeared to be part of the camouflage to let the IDF undercover forces fit in with the local population, which often uses wagons to move around with their belongings.

Later Monday, IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee called on residents of Khan Yunis and the surrounding areas to evacuate in a post on X/Twitter.

He noted that the IDF would operate against terror groups in the area and told civilians to evacuate westward toward the al-Muwasi humanitarian zone.

Adraee’s evacuation call covered a much larger area than evacuation calls have covered since the IDF renewed hostilities in early March with much smaller incursions.

Additionally, the IDF on Monday confirmed that Combat Engineers from the Yahalom Unit destroyed the tunnel which terrorists used to kill Yahalom soldiers, Captain Noam Ravid and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, in Rafah, earlier in May.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.