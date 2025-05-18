IDF increases pace of Gaza invasion, killing dozens of Hamas terrorists

The IDF announced on Sunday that it already over the weekend increased the pace of expanding Gaza invasion, including killing dozens of Hamas terrorists and striking 670 Hamas targets.

Over the weekend, IDF forces invaded and started to take control over large portions of northern and southern Gaza which they had not entered in such large volumes of forces since 2024.

IDF attacks focused on Hamas forces, their weapons, tunnels, and anti-tank missile crews.

Notably, the IDF did not indicate wide ranging attacks on headquarters, possibly because Hamas has been unable to reorganize new large command centers since the IDF renewed hostilities in early March.

The tone of the IDF update still seemed to leave room for negotiations with Hamas to halt the wider invasion and reach a new ceasefire and hostage exchange deal. IDF troops operate in northern Gaza, May 15, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

However, IDF sources rejected reports that orders were circulating to commanders in the field to prepare for a potential imminent ceasefire.

Still, the IDF message did not indicate how far the larger invasion had expanded.

Already several weeks ago, the IDF had conquered or taken control over 40-50% of Gaza, and the operation could raise that number to 70-80%, leaving most Palestinians in the coastal al-Muwasi humanitarian zone, parts of Khan Yunis, and parts of central Gaza.

Certain areas IDF avoiding in Gaza

There are still certain areas where the IDF is avoiding acting so as not to accidentally kill Israeli hostages held by Hamas, as it has throughout the war.

Hamas and foreign reports said that the IDF attacks since the end of last week had killed over 260 civilians and injured over 600,

IDF sources said that it was too early to know whether these numbers were correct, but that it was not impossible given that almost all of Hamas is hiding among Palestinian civilians, even as Israel is trying its hardest to keep the number of incidental killings of civilians low.

Still, given that the IDF said that dozens of terrorists were killed, the number of civilians would probably be a good bit lower than 260.