Israelis unconcerned with Gaza aid, distribution centers in enclave 'mark end of Hamas rule'

COGAT accuses UN aid chief of 'libel' for claiming 10,000 aid trucks sat at Gaza border
"We've got 10,000 trucks on the border right now, cleared, ready to go, and we'll do everything to get them in and save lives," Fletcher told CNN.
Israel accused Tom Fletcher, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, of “libel” for a second time after the relief chief said there are 10,000 aid trucks on the Gaza border, cleared and ready to go.
“We’ve got 10,000 trucks on the border right now, cleared [and] ready to go, and we’ll do everything to get them in and save lives,” Fletcher told CNN’s Christine Amanpour on Monday.
When she repeated the number back to him incredulously, Fletcher nodded and replied, “Full of food.”
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) posted the video on X/Twitter, saying, “Look, it’s @UNReliefChief with another libelous lie.”
"There are no 10,000 trucks waiting to go into Gaza. What there are, are hundreds of trucks' worth of aid the UN hasn't picked up from the Gazan side over the last few days after we gave you plenty of routes you can use to safely distribute the aid throughout Gaza."
Watch: Gazans overrun aid distribution centers, shots fired to control crowd
Sources told the 'Post' that new guidelines and techniques would be followed to prevent Hamas from gaining control of the food.
The IDF on Tuesday celebrated the announcement of the opening of two large food distribution centers by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which in turn said it had handed out around 462,000 meals’ worth of food.
However, the first day of distributions was plagued by ongoing controversy.
At one point in the afternoon, the Palestinian crowds who had come to receive food overran the facility’s outer defenses, trying to seize as much food as they could for themselves. This led the IDF and the US security contractors running the facility to fire warning shots in the air to make the crowd back off.
There were no reports of killing Palestinian civilians, but there were many videos on social media showing chaotic scenes of Palestinian civilians fleeing the sound of gunfire coming from a food facility where they had hoped to receive nourishment.
Some on social media said that the shooting was targeting the Palestinian civilians, while the IDF said the shots were fired in the air and that no helicopter had opened fire, but that it was merely patrolling the nearby coast.
Watch: Aid distribution centers in Gaza 'mark end of Hamas rule,' source tells 'Post'
There are two more food centers on the way, although this still leaves one million Palestinians getting aid from UN.
The opening of the humanitarian aid distribution centers marks the beginning of the end of Hamas rule, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday as the IDF announced the two large food distribution centers, which are said to be able to feed up to 600,000 Palestinians over the course of a week.
This is happening alongside the decisive military defeat of Hamas through intense and widespread fighting that includes conquering, clearing areas, and holding them, according to the source.
Despite Hamas’s attempts to prevent the population from reaching the aid centers, the terror organization is failing.
The more Hamas tries to continue blocking the population, the more it will face mass resistance, the source said.
Who is sending humanitarian aid to Gaza? - explainer
The humanitarian crisis that has erupted in Gaza due to the Israel-Hamas War has placed renewed focus on the issue of aid in the region. Here's what you need to know.
Throughout the Israel-Hamas War, the issue of humanitarian aid being allowed into Gaza has been one of the largest issues dominating any and all attempts at understanding the war and attempts at how Gazan civilians have been impacted by it.
This itself isn’t entirely a new issue — Israel’s longstanding blockade over Gaza and control of most of the entrances into the region have traditionally limited supplies in the area. This is further worsened by longstanding accusations that Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist organization that rules Gaza, maintains control over the aid in order to further their stranglehold on the populace.
But the humanitarian crisis that has erupted in Gaza due to the war has placed renewed focus on the issue, as has the Israeli government’s sporadic blocking or limiting of all aid.
But who is sending aid to Gaza? And what are Israel’s concerns over the aid?
Here’s everything you need to know.Go to the full article >>
Majority of Israelis are unconcerned with humanitarian aid situation in Gaza – poll
The INSS poll found that the Israeli public was largely divided over the renewed fighting in Gaza and the plan for the day after the war.
A majority of Israel’s public are “not concerned” about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, a survey published by the Institute for National Security Studies on Tuesday revealed.
The INSS poll found that 64.5% of the Israeli public is unconcerned with the aid situation in Gaza, as aid started to flow into the enclave on Tuesday.
The IDF opened the first two aid centers on Tuesday, which are run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Sources told The Jerusalem Post that new guidelines and techniques would be followed to prevent Hamas from gaining control of the food in northern Gaza.
The poll found that only 32% of the public is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
IDF reservist severely wounded in northern Gaza
An IDF reserve officer in the 924th Engineering Corps Battalion, 10th Brigade, was severely injured during combat in northern Gaza, the IDF stated Tuesday.
The officer has been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family was notified.
Hostage families demand Dermer's resignation from negotiation team
Hostage family members have demanded that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer resign as head of the hostage negotiating team in a letter on Tuesday.
"100 days, 0 hostages released — families of the hostages demand the resignation of Minister Darmar from the head of the negotiation team," the letter read.
