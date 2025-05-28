Israelis unconcerned with Gaza aid, distribution centers in enclave 'mark end of Hamas rule'

Tom Fletcher, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) attends a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

Israel accused Tom Fletcher, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, of “libel” for a second time after the relief chief said there are 10,000 aid trucks on the Gaza border, cleared and ready to go.

“We’ve got 10,000 trucks on the border right now, cleared [and] ready to go, and we’ll do everything to get them in and save lives,” Fletcher told CNN’s Christine Amanpour on Monday.

When she repeated the number back to him incredulously, Fletcher nodded and replied, “Full of food.”

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) posted the video on X/Twitter, saying, “Look, it’s @UNReliefChief with another libelous lie.”

“There are no 10,000 trucks waiting to go into Gaza. What there are, are hundreds of trucks’ worth of aid the UN hasn’t picked up from the Gazan side over the last few days after we gave you plenty of routes you can use to safely distribute the aid throughout Gaza.”