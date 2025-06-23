Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.

Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across the Gaza border communities.

50 hostages remain in Gaza, while 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity.

The IDF launched large-scale attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13, 2025.﻿

Israel struck key nuclear sites and killed senior Iranian military and IRGC officials.

24 Israelis killed, over 800 wounded, including seven IDF soldiers, in Iranian attacks.