IDF warns Tehran residents of incoming strikes, US says it expects Iranian retaliation soon

IDF warns Tehran residents strikes on military targets in coming days • IDF secret electromagnetic spectrum unit downed Iranian drones • US expects Iranian retailation on American forces

A picture of Major General Mohammad Bagheri is displayed in a street, in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2025
A picture of Major General Mohammad Bagheri is displayed in a street, in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2025
Qatar shuts airspace amid fears of Iranian retaliation on US assets

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, CENTCOM's forward headquarters, with approximately 10,000 US soldiers, among other US assets.

US troops react as President Donald Trump walks to deliver remarks, near a banner reading, "Peace Through Strength", during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025.
US troops react as President Donald Trump walks to deliver remarks, near a banner reading, "Peace Through Strength", during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025.
IDF strikes Hezbollah military sites, weapons storages in south Lebanon

WhatsApp banned on US House of Representatives devices - memo says

IDF Home Front Command guidelines remain unchanged until at least Tuesday evening

Israeli strikes on Iran may have violated international law, UN mission says

IDF warns Tehran residents: Strikes on military targets to continue in coming days

The IDF warned that locals should stay away from "weapons production centers, military bases, and security institutions affiliated with the regime" for their own safety.

The IDF published a Persian-language warning infographic for Tehran residents to avoid military sites across the city, June 23, 2025.
The IDF published a Persian-language warning infographic for Tehran residents to avoid military sites across the city, June 23, 2025.
Russia says Iran has right to self-defense, partnership is 'unbreakable', state media reports

Rare disclosure: IDF used secret electromagnetic spectrum unit to down dozens of Iranian drones

Lt.-Col. "B." on Monday said that the downing of dozens of Iranian drones was a critical additional layer of defense for Israel against aerial threats.

IDF 5114th Battalion Commander, Lt.-Col. B., June 23, 2025.
IDF 5114th Battalion Commander, Lt.-Col. B., June 23, 2025.
Iranian retaliation against US forces could come soon, US officials say

One of the officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Iran's retaliatory attack could happen within the next day or two.

Fire of Israeli attack on Shahran Oil depot is seen following the Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2025.
Fire of Israeli attack on Shahran Oil depot is seen following the Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2025.
IDF issues evacuation warning for Khan Yunis

Israel at war: What you need to know
  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across the Gaza border communities.
  • 50 hostages remain in Gaza, while 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity.
  • The IDF launched large-scale attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13, 2025.﻿
  • Israel struck key nuclear sites and killed senior Iranian military and IRGC officials.
  • 24 Israelis killed, over 800 wounded, including seven IDF soldiers, in Iranian attacks.
