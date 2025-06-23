IDF warns Tehran residents of incoming strikes, US says it expects Iranian retaliation soon
IDF warns Tehran residents strikes on military targets in coming days • IDF secret electromagnetic spectrum unit downed Iranian drones • US expects Iranian retailation on American forces
A picture of Major General Mohammad Bagheri is displayed in a street, in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2025(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Qatar shuts airspace amid fears of Iranian retaliation on US assets
Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, CENTCOM's forward headquarters, with approximately 10,000 US soldiers, among other US assets.
ByREUTERS US troops react as President Donald Trump walks to deliver remarks, near a banner reading, "Peace Through Strength", during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025.(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO)
IDF strikes Hezbollah military sites, weapons storages in south Lebanon
Iranian retaliation against US forces could come soon, US officials say
One of the officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Iran's retaliatory attack could happen within the next day or two.
ByREUTERS Fire of Israeli attack on Shahran Oil depot is seen following the Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2025. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)