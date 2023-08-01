The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Elbit's naval electronic warfare counter measure passes trials

The DESEAVER MK 4 system provides perimeter protection against concurrent multiple missile threats from multiple directions.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 18:11

Updated: AUGUST 1, 2023 18:41
Elbit Systems' DESEAVER MK-4 Counter Measure Dispensing System. (photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)
Elbit Systems' DESEAVER MK-4 Counter Measure Dispensing System.
(photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

The Israeli Navy and Elbit Systems announced on Tuesday that they had successfully completed a series of sea trials for the fourth-generation DESEAVER MK-4 Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) onboard naval vessels.

During the trials, the DESEAVER MK 4’s new maritime electronic warfare (EW) system’s capabilities were tested to see if it could “effectively respond to complex missile attack scenarios, including launching decoy rounds from several launchers against multiple concurrent threats,” said Elbit.

Utilizing advanced deception and confusion tactics, the DESEAVER activates an array of stabilized launchers and deploys a diverse set of decoys in very precise positioning and timing.

The system is already operational with the navy, but such systems are regularly updated and tested following such updates.

According to Elbit. the DESEAVER MK 4’s EW dispensing systems bring to full effect “the soft kill anti-missile defense capabilities as part of Elbit Systems’ Integrated Electronic Warfare Suite (IEWS).”

Elbit Systems' DESEAVER MK-4 Counter Measure Dispensing System. (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS) Elbit Systems' DESEAVER MK-4 Counter Measure Dispensing System. (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

What does Elbit's DESEAVER MK 4 system do?

The DESEAVER MK 4 system provides perimeter protection against concurrent multiple missile threats from multiple directions, said the statement.

Further, Elbit stated that, “The system is comprised of several trainable and stabilized launchers that are capable of rapid and accurate placing and launching of decoys selected by the anti-missile algorithms. The system employs a range of passive and active decoys.”

Next, the fourth generation of the DESEAVER system is fully integrated with other ship combat systems.

The fourth generation system is able to launch a more massive volume of more advanced decoys  than the earlier models.

It is also more fully integrated with a variety of other EW systems to be able to better handle newer threats from different directions.

A statement said that in addition to the DESEAVER MK 4, Elbit Systems ISTAR and its integrated electronic warfare suite are operational across the navy as well as for certain foreign navies.

The ISTAR Division is divided into two main groups: electro-optics (EO) and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). These solutions and tools cover the full range of intelligence gathering by reconnaissance and surveillance through target detection, tracking, and precise location and designation.

Some of Elbit’s integrated EW suites for other militaries have included fully digital full-spectrum Radar Electronic Support Measures (RESM) and EW Command and Control (EWC2) systems.

Upon threat detection, DESAEVER MK 4 compiles the optimal defense plan to seduce the specific threat type. The system controls the type of decoy "blooming" time and "blooming" location to achieve maximum results.

Oren Sabag, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW, added, “We are proud of our ongoing cooperation with and support of the Israeli Navy. The successful completion of these trials provides further proof of the reliability of our technology and the advanced protection capabilities they provide against new and evolving threats."



